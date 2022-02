LeBron James passed which basketball legend to become the NBA's all-time combined top scorer on Saturday night? Kobe Bryant Karl Malone

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Michael Jordan

Who scored the last-gasp goal to earn Waterford club Ballygunner their first ever All-Ireland senior title? Conor Sheahan Paddy Leavey

Harry Ruddle Pauric Mahony

Who was named Most Valuable Player as the LA Rams won Super Bowl LVI? Matthew Stafford Aaron Donald

Cooper Kupp Von Miller

Ireland beat Poland 2-1 in their Pinatar Cup opener in Spain on Wednesday, but what relation are their two goalscorers, Birmingham City team-mates Louise Quinn and Lucy Quinn? Sisters Sisters-in-law

Second cousins No relation

Why did Uefa come under fire from football supporters midweek? For partnering with a company selling cryptocurrency fan tokens Because their president, Aleksander Ceferin, said he's 'not much of a cat person.'

Because they have commissioned French DJ David Guetta to create a new Champions League theme tune Because they intend to stage Euro 2032 in Saudi Arabia

Which darts player has announced that he will make his boxing debut later this year? Michael Smith Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson Peter Wright

Three players are set to make their 200th provincial appearances in the United Rugby Championship this weekend. Leinster's Sean Cronin and Connacht's Kieran Marmion are two of them. Can you name the other? Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) Craig Gilroy (Ulster)

Tiernan O'Halloran (Connacht) Stephen Archer (Munster)

Irish football manager Jim Goodwin is in talks to become the new Aberdeen boss. From which county does the once-capped former Republic of Ireland international hail? Laois Monaghan

Wexford Waterford

Cavan's Maggie Farrelly will become the first female referee of a men's National League game on Sunday. Of which Division 4 football game will she take charge? London v Leitrim Carlow v Waterford

Wexford v Tipperary Sligo v Cavan