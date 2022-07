Adrian Meronk became the first player from his country to win a DP World Tour event after he triumphed at Mount Juliet. From where does the 2022 Irish Open champion hail? Lithuania Latvia

Estonia Poland

They continued the streak against Ireland last Saturday morning, but for how many years have New Zealand remained unbeaten at Eden Park, Auckland? 10 years 16 years

28 years 107 years

Which county missed out on a place in the last six of the All-Ireland Camogie Championship despite pulling off a 1-17 to 1-16 triumph over Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn last weekend and losing only one of their five games? Tipperary Limerick

Waterford Down

Why was Lewis Hamilton unhappy with some spectators at Silverstone during qualifying for the British Grand Prix, prompting him to say, 'I think we're better than that'? His mother, Carmen Larbalestier, had a packet of Hobnobs stolen from her handbag in the stand They booed his longtime rival Max Verstappen

During a pre-race interview, he spotted a number of them dancing aggressively to '90s pop anthem 'S Club Party' A giant, inflatable 'Minion' was thrown onto the track and delayed qualifying by 35 minutes. (Hamilton later clarified that while he loves the Minions franchise, he has a fear of balloons).

Who was unveiled earlier this week as the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain? Fabien Galthié Christophe Galtier

Jean Paul Gaultier Gael Givet

Xander Schauffele managed to do it on his way to winning the JP McManus Pro-Am, but which of these players also tied the Adare Manor course record by shooting a 64 on Tuesday? Sam Burns Padraig Harrington

Ricky Fowler Justin Thomas

The Cleveland Browns traded their quarterback Baker Mayfield to which franchise on Wednesday? Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks New Orleans Saints

Novak Djokovic faces Cameron Norrie in today's Wimbledon semi-final with a place in the decider versus Nick Kyrgios on the line for both men. How many times has Djokovic beaten Kyrgios on the ATP Tour? 0 times 9 times

Chloe Mustaki today became the latest Shelbourne player to seal a move to a UK-based club, but where will the Ireland international be playing her football next season? Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion

Bristol City Celtic