Galway forward Shane Walsh has requested a move to which Dublin club? Ballyboden St. Endas Kilmacud Crokes

Na Fianna St Vincents

Who scored the winning goal as England beat Germany in Sunday's Euro 2022 final? Ella Toone Jill Scott

Chloe Kelly Lucy Bronze

Derek Lyng has been confirmed as the new Kilkenny hurling manager. How many All-Irelands did the Emeralds clubman win during his playing days with the Cats? Seven Zero

Three Six

Rhys McClenaghan was defending his title in the Commonwealth Games pommel horse final on Monday. Where did he finish? First Second

Third Fourth

St Patrick's Athletic earned a memorable result in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier tie against CSKA Sofia on Thursday. What was the score? 1-0 3-2

2-0 1-1

Scottish hooker Grant Stewart has signed a six-month contract with which of the four provinces? Connacht Leinster

Munster Ulster

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel ended an 11-year spell with Leicester City to join which French Ligue 1 side? Marseille Nice

PSG Lyon

Meath were crowned All-Ireland senior ladies football champions for the second year running with a 3-10 to 1-7 win over Kerry on Sunday. Who top-scored for the Royals? Vikki Wall Orlagh Lally

Emma Duggan Niamh O'Sullivan

Who was named as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for next year’s contest in Rome after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the role? Jon Rahm Shane Lowry

Tommy Fleetwood Luke Donald