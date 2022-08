How many gold medals were won by Irish boxers representing Team NI at the Commonwealth Games? 1 3

5 7

Who scored the winning point as Kilkenny beat Cork in the All-Ireland camogie final? Aoife Prendergast Sophie O'Dwyer

Laura Murphy Denise Gaule

What was unusual about Sunday's Kerry Senior Hurling Championship final between parish rivals Causeway and Ballyduff? Causeway midfielder Brandon Barrett streamed the game on Twitch from a camera built into his jersey, leading to a reprimand from official broadcasters TG4 Referee John O’Halloran was mic'd up for the game, meaning viewers could hear the rationale behind his decisions.

Ballyduff wing-back Eoin Ross took a swig from a water bottle but it turned out it was actually somebody's 'hidden naggin' which had gotten mixed up with the players' drinks. Causeway captain Jason Diggins locked the Neilus Flynn Cup into his car for safe-keeping but now can't find his keys.

For whom did Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry make his Premier League debut last weekend? Wolves West Ham

Southampton Crystal Palace

Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that she is set to retire from tennis. How many Grand Slams has the 40-year-old won? 20 21

22 23

Why was England rugby head coach Eddie Jones rebuked by his employers, the RFU? He said in an interview that English rugby is too reliant on 'closeted' private-school-educated players who lack 'resolve'. He was filmed by a fan running a red light near his home in London and, upon noticing the fan filming him, flipped the bird towards the camera.

He criticised the atmosphere at Twickenham, describing it as often resembling 'a massive social club for yacht owners and Brexiteers'. He described the country's hosepipe ban as 'woke nonsense', adding: 'it hasn't stopped pissing rain since I got here, mate.'

Shamrock Rovers eased past North Macedonians Shkupi over two legs to book their place in the play-off round of Europa League qualifying. From which country are the Hoops' next opponents, Ferencvaros? Slovakia Slovenia

Hungary Czech Republic

South Africa again host New Zealand in the Rugby Championship this weekend after last week inflicting upon the under-fire All Blacks a third consecutive test defeat for the first time since 1998. When was the last time New Zealand lost four in a row? 1918 1978

1998 They have never lost four tests in a row

Davy Fitzgerald is back at the Déise helm. To how many All-Ireland hurling semi-finals did he guide Waterford during his previous four-year stint in charge? 1 2

3 4