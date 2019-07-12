Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 on Sunday to claim the Copa America, but how many years had passed since they previously won a major trophy? Press Association 17 15

14 12

At which iconic 90,000-capacity American stadium will the Republic of Ireland face the USA in what will be the world champions' first game since reigning supreme in France? Press Association AT&T Stadium, Dallas Press Association Fenway Park, Boston

Press Association Yankee Stadium, New York Press Association Rose Bowl, Pasadena

What score did Jon Rahm shoot in the final round at Lahinch as he won the Irish Open by two strokes? Inpho 59 62

66 71

Teenage sensation 'Coco' Gauff quickly became the story of this year's Wimbledon, but who finally halted the 15-year-old's run at the last-16 stage? Press Association Simona Halep Press Association Alison Riske

Press Association Petra Kvitova Press Association Lauren Davis

By how much has the capacity at Fitzgerald Stadium been reduced for Kerry's Super 8s opener against Mayo, partially to facilitate season ticket holders? Inpho 2,000 4,000

6,000 8,000

Monaghan's boxing brothers Aaron and Stevie McKenna have teamed up with which three-time Ring Magazine world trainer of the year as they continue their careers in California? Press Association Freddie Roach Robert Garcia

Press Association Virgil Hunter Manny Robles

To which team did NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving confirm respective moves this week? Press Association New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers Brooklyn Nets

Cillian O'Connor could break Colm Cooper's all-time championship points-scoring record when Mayo face Kerry, but from whom did Cooper take the previous record in 2012? Inpho Pádraig Joyce (Galway) Inpho Mikey Sheehy (Kerry)

Inpho Colin Corkery (Cork) Inpho Paddy Bradley (Derry)

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has left Super Rugby's Hurricanes for which southern hemisphere club? Press Association Blues Highlanders

Panasonic Wild Knights Kobe Steel Kobelco Steelers