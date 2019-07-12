Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 July, 2019
By The42 Team Friday 12 Jul 2019, 5:00 PM
5 minutes ago 418 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4721861

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 on Sunday to claim the Copa America, but how many years had passed since they previously won a major trophy?
Press Association
17
15

14
12
At which iconic 90,000-capacity American stadium will the Republic of Ireland face the USA in what will be the world champions' first game since reigning supreme in France?
Press Association
AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Press Association
Fenway Park, Boston

Press Association
Yankee Stadium, New York
Press Association
Rose Bowl, Pasadena
What score did Jon Rahm shoot in the final round at Lahinch as he won the Irish Open by two strokes?
Inpho
59
62

66
71
Teenage sensation 'Coco' Gauff quickly became the story of this year's Wimbledon, but who finally halted the 15-year-old's run at the last-16 stage?
Press Association
Simona Halep
Press Association
Alison Riske

Press Association
Petra Kvitova
Press Association
Lauren Davis
By how much has the capacity at Fitzgerald Stadium been reduced for Kerry's Super 8s opener against Mayo, partially to facilitate season ticket holders?
Inpho
2,000
4,000

6,000
8,000
Monaghan's boxing brothers Aaron and Stevie McKenna have teamed up with which three-time Ring Magazine world trainer of the year as they continue their careers in California?
Press Association
Freddie Roach
Robert Garcia

Press Association
Virgil Hunter
Manny Robles
To which team did NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving confirm respective moves this week?
Press Association
New York Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers
Brooklyn Nets
Cillian O'Connor could break Colm Cooper's all-time championship points-scoring record when Mayo face Kerry, but from whom did Cooper take the previous record in 2012?
Inpho
Pádraig Joyce (Galway)
Inpho
Mikey Sheehy (Kerry)

Inpho
Colin Corkery (Cork)
Inpho
Paddy Bradley (Derry)
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has left Super Rugby's Hurricanes for which southern hemisphere club?
Press Association
Blues
Highlanders

Panasonic Wild Knights
Kobe Steel Kobelco Steelers
Brazil defender Marquinhos marked Lionel Messi during Brazil’s Copa America semi-final victory over Argentina, but what made his job even more 'complicated', as he put it?
Press Association
He did it with a broken foot
Press Association
He was astonishingly hungover

Press Association
He had diarrhoea
Press Association
Messi had diarrhoea
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Ah, you've only gone and done it. Have a great weekend, because you actually deserve it.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
You finished it, at least.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Have an only-okay weekend, now, for that.
Share your result:

