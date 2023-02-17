Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who scored France's only try in their 32-19 defeat to Ireland at the Aviva? Thomas Ramos Uini Atonio

Damian Penaud It was a penalty try

They broke the record with a 5-3 victory over Al Hilal on Saturday, but how many Club World Cup titles have Real Madrid won? 5 7

9 11

Tipp's national hurling league victory over Kilkenny was their first success at Nowlan Park since... 1999 2004

2008 2014

Former Republic of Ireland international Chris Hughton was this week named as the new manager of Ghana, his father's home country. Where was his last managerial role? Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City Birmingham City

Which company this week confirmed it will replace Eir as the primary sponsor of the inter-county All-Ireland Football Championship? Allianz Aviva

Three Mobile Papa John's

Which Republic of Ireland international scored her first Serie A goal for Parma on Sunday but is not involved in Vera Pauw's most recently named squad? Roma McLaughlin Jessie Stapleton

Claire O'Riordan Niamh Farrelly

Who is men's golf's world no.1 following last weekend's Phoenix Open? Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith Rory McIlroy

The Ireland men's hockey team will compete in the Pro League next season after which nation -- who beat Ireland 4-3 in the Nations Cup final in November -- declined an invitation to the league? Malaysia France

South Africa Japan

Who was named Super Bowl MVP as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to claim their second title in four years? Patrick Mahomes Kadarius Toney

Travis Kelce JuJu Smith-Schuster