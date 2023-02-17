Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Who scored France's only try in their 32-19 defeat to Ireland at the Aviva?
Thomas Ramos
Uini Atonio
Damian Penaud
It was a penalty try
They broke the record with a 5-3 victory over Al Hilal on Saturday, but how many Club World Cup titles have Real Madrid won?
5
7
9
11
Tipp's national hurling league victory over Kilkenny was their first success at Nowlan Park since...
1999
2004
2008
2014
Former Republic of Ireland international Chris Hughton was this week named as the new manager of Ghana, his father's home country. Where was his last managerial role?
Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hove Albion
Norwich City
Birmingham City
Which company this week confirmed it will replace Eir as the primary sponsor of the inter-county All-Ireland Football Championship?
Allianz
Aviva
Three Mobile
Papa John's
Which Republic of Ireland international scored her first Serie A goal for Parma on Sunday but is not involved in Vera Pauw's most recently named squad?
Roma McLaughlin
Jessie Stapleton
Claire O'Riordan
Niamh Farrelly
Who is men's golf's world no.1 following last weekend's Phoenix Open?
Scottie Scheffler
Jon Rahm
Cameron Smith
Rory McIlroy
The Ireland men's hockey team will compete in the Pro League next season after which nation -- who beat Ireland 4-3 in the Nations Cup final in November -- declined an invitation to the league?
Malaysia
France
South Africa
Japan
Who was named Super Bowl MVP as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to claim their second title in four years?
Patrick Mahomes
Kadarius Toney
Travis Kelce
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Why is Wales' Six Nations clash with England on 25 February currently shrouded in doubt?
A Covid outbreak in Wales camp
Wales' players are considering going on strike against their own union
The Principality Stadium may be unable to host the game due to a 'potentially grotesque' plumbing issue
Tom Jones has chained himself to the goalposts at the Principality in protest at cancel culture
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Have a great weekend. You really deserve it.
You scored out of !
Silver!
If we'd have offered you this before the quiz, you'd probably have bitten our hand off.
You scored out of !
Bronze
You got away with one out there today.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Shame. Shame. Shame.
