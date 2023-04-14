Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

On Sunday, Limerick comfortably saw off Kilkenny to secure their first National Hurling League Division 1 title since... 2020 2019

2017 2002

Later on Sunday night, Jon Rahm held his nerve at Augusta to become the ___ Spanish player to win The Masters. 1st 2nd

3rd 4th

Which horse won the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse? I Am Maximus I'm Spartacus

I'm Starving I'mLosingTheRunOfMeself

Which ex-Man United goalkeeper made a dramatic late penalty save as the Ryan Reynolds- and Rob McElhenney-backed Wrexham closed in on promotion to the English Football League? Ben Amos Tomasz Kuszczak

Victor Valdes Ben Foster

Connacht's Tiernan O'Halloran has signed on for another season with his native province, but in what year did he make his senior debut? 2009 2011

2012 2014

Which former Ireland international has been named interim manager at Reading following Paul Ince's sacking? Noel Hunt Stephen Hunt

Paul McShane Simon Cox

Ireland's Women's Six Nations encounter away to Italy tomorrow will take place in which city? Rome Treviso

Parma Brescia

Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner Sam Prendergast will make his senior debut for Leinster in South Africa tomorrow. From which county does the out-half hail? Dublin Meath

Louth Kildare

With 45 in all competitions, Erling Haaland has now scored more goals in a single season than any player in Premier League history. Mo Salah was one of two players to share the previous record of 44. Who was the other? Luis Suarez Ruud van Nistelrooy

Thierry Henry Cristiano Ronaldo