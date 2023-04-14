Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
On Sunday, Limerick comfortably saw off Kilkenny to secure their first National Hurling League Division 1 title since...
2020
2019
2017
2002
Later on Sunday night, Jon Rahm held his nerve at Augusta to become the ___ Spanish player to win The Masters.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Which horse won the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse?
I Am Maximus
I'm Spartacus
I'm Starving
I'mLosingTheRunOfMeself
Which ex-Man United goalkeeper made a dramatic late penalty save as the Ryan Reynolds- and Rob McElhenney-backed Wrexham closed in on promotion to the English Football League?
Ben Amos
Tomasz Kuszczak
Victor Valdes
Ben Foster
Connacht's Tiernan O'Halloran has signed on for another season with his native province, but in what year did he make his senior debut?
2009
2011
2012
2014
Which former Ireland international has been named interim manager at Reading following Paul Ince's sacking?
Noel Hunt
Stephen Hunt
Paul McShane
Simon Cox
Ireland's Women's Six Nations encounter away to Italy tomorrow will take place in which city?
Rome
Treviso
Parma
Brescia
Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner Sam Prendergast will make his senior debut for Leinster in South Africa tomorrow. From which county does the out-half hail?
Dublin
Meath
Louth
Kildare
With 45 in all competitions, Erling Haaland has now scored more goals in a single season than any player in Premier League history. Mo Salah was one of two players to share the previous record of 44. Who was the other?
Luis Suarez
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Thierry Henry
Cristiano Ronaldo
Clare footballer Podge Collins has had to change which of the following personal plans for late April after The Banner progressed past Cork in the Munster SFC?
He will have to pre-record his best man's speech for his best friend's wedding
He's had to postpone his own honeymoon
He can no longer mind his neighbour's dog, 'Marty', due to a direct clash with Clare's next game against Limerick
He's now selling two Damien Dempsey tickets if anyone's looking
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Have a great weekend. You earned it.
You scored out of !
Silver!
A solid outing. Enjoy your weekend.
You scored out of !
Bronze
It could have been better, but it could have been a lot worse. Enjoy your weekend.
You scored out of !
The dreaded wooden spoon
Listen, let's not beat around the bush: you made a hames of that. Enjoy your weekend!