Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek pipped Rhasidat Adeleke to the gold medal in the women's 400m final at this week's European Championships. But who won the bronze medal?
Sharlene Mawdsley
Lieke Klaver
Sophie Becker
Femke Bol
Limerick have a 100% record in league, Munster, and All-Ireland finals since John Kiely took charge. But how many finals have they played in that time?
9
12
14
18
'It was messy' - Which of the following four options is Peter O'Mahony talking about here?
The breakdown during Munster's URC win over the Ospreys
His most recent contract extension process at Munster
The travel logistics for the URC knock-out stages
His recent reseeding of his back garden during typically wet June weather
Ciara Mageean won a sensational gold medal in the women's 1500m final in Rome. Which of the following four counties does she hail from?
Down
Derry
Donegal
Monaghan
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 3-0 trouncing of Ireland on Tuesday night. But who scored the game's other goal?
Diogo Jota
Bruno Fernandes
Joao Felix
It was Ronaldo - but he was too modest to claim a hat-trick
Which of these golf courses is hosting this week's US Open?
Winged Foot
Bethpage
Pinehurst No.2
Riyadh Golf Club
Name England's opponents in their first Euro 2024 group game on Sunday.
Slovenia
Slovakia
Denmark
Serbia
Which of these countries did not qualify for Euro 2024?
Romania
Albania
Armenia
Georgia
Which of these cities is NOT hosting games at Euro 2024?
Leipzig
Dresden
Stuttgart
Hamburg
And finally, who among the following is doing punditry for RTÉ during Euro 2024?
Roy Keane
James McClean
Eamon Dunphy
Stephen Kenny
