Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek pipped Rhasidat Adeleke to the gold medal in the women's 400m final at this week's European Championships. But who won the bronze medal? Sharlene Mawdsley Lieke Klaver

Sophie Becker Femke Bol Limerick have a 100% record in league, Munster, and All-Ireland finals since John Kiely took charge. But how many finals have they played in that time? 9 12

14 18 'It was messy' - Which of the following four options is Peter O'Mahony talking about here? The breakdown during Munster's URC win over the Ospreys His most recent contract extension process at Munster

The travel logistics for the URC knock-out stages His recent reseeding of his back garden during typically wet June weather Ciara Mageean won a sensational gold medal in the women's 1500m final in Rome. Which of the following four counties does she hail from? Down Derry

Donegal Monaghan Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 3-0 trouncing of Ireland on Tuesday night. But who scored the game's other goal? Diogo Jota Bruno Fernandes

Joao Felix It was Ronaldo - but he was too modest to claim a hat-trick Which of these golf courses is hosting this week's US Open? Winged Foot Bethpage

Pinehurst No.2 Riyadh Golf Club Name England's opponents in their first Euro 2024 group game on Sunday. Slovenia Slovakia

Denmark Serbia Which of these countries did not qualify for Euro 2024? Romania Albania

Armenia Georgia Which of these cities is NOT hosting games at Euro 2024? Leipzig Dresden

Stuttgart Hamburg And finally, who among the following is doing punditry for RTÉ during Euro 2024? Roy Keane James McClean

Eamon Dunphy Stephen Kenny Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word EURO24 to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Silver Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word EURO24 to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Bronze Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Wooden Spoon Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack Share your result: Share