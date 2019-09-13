TagsSee other tags
Tags
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention to the sports headlines this week?
Who did Ireland replace at the top of the World Rugby rankings following their send-off victory versus Wales?
Inpho
England
Inpho
Wales
Inpho
New Zealand
Inpho
South Africa
To the nearest thousand, how many people were at the Eithad to witness Man City's 1-0 Women's Super League win over Manchester United, smashing the league's previous attendance record by almost 26,000?
PA Images
31,000
36,000
41,000
44,000
Who was Player of the Match as Galway beat Kilkenny to win their first All-Ireland Senior camogie title since 2013?
Inpho
Rebecca Hennelly
Inpho
Ailish O'Reilly
Inpho
Heather Cooney
Inpho
Niamh Kilkenny
Nineteen-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams to win the US Open last Saturday, but how many consecutive final defeats has Williams now suffered in pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam?
PA Images
3
4
5
6
To which country's leader did French president Emmanuel Macron apologise after the wrong national anthem was played at the Stade de France in a Euro 2020 qualifier last Saturday?
Armenia
Andorra
Azerbaijan
Albania
Which of these Irish-born players is not part of the USA's squad for the Rugby World Cup?
Inpho
Aj McGinty
Ben Mitchell
Dylan Fawsitt
John Quill
Against which country were both Ireland's men and women drawn to face in their respective Olympic hockey qualifying play-offs?
Turkmenistan
Cuba
Canada
Sweden
Who scored Ireland U21s' second goal as they beat Sweden 3-1 with a sensational display in their European qualifier midweek?
Inpho
Troy Parrott
Conor Masterson
Jonathan Afolabi
Aaron Connolly
Who will replace Joe Brolly on the RTÉ panel for their live coverage of this Saturday's All-Ireland Senior football final replay?
Inpho
Rory Gallagher
Inpho
Stephen Rochford
Inpho
Tomás Ó Sé
Inpho
Colm O'Rourke
Peter O'Mahony revealed midweek that Barry's Tea have sent thousands of teabags over to Japan for Ireland's World Cup squad, but which home comfort did he claim Tadhg Furlong might not be allowed bring to the Far East?
Inpho
"A huge bag of cans"
"Some sort of specific potato"
"His pet teacup pig, Bunt"
"His auld magazines that he claims to read for the articles"
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Have a good one -- you bloody well deserve it.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Take a Europa League spot for yourself and build again for next week.
You scored out of !
Bronze
Could be better, could be worse.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
You're only wasting your own time.
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS