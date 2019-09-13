Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 13 Sep 2019, 5:00 PM
6 minutes ago 632 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4806276

Who did Ireland replace at the top of the World Rugby rankings following their send-off victory versus Wales?
Inpho
England
Inpho
Wales

Inpho
New Zealand
Inpho
South Africa
To the nearest thousand, how many people were at the Eithad to witness Man City's 1-0 Women's Super League win over Manchester United, smashing the league's previous attendance record by almost 26,000?
PA Images
31,000
36,000

41,000
44,000
Who was Player of the Match as Galway beat Kilkenny to win their first All-Ireland Senior camogie title since 2013?
Inpho
Rebecca Hennelly
Inpho
Ailish O'Reilly

Inpho
Heather Cooney
Inpho
Niamh Kilkenny
Nineteen-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams to win the US Open last Saturday, but how many consecutive final defeats has Williams now suffered in pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam?
PA Images
3
4

5
6
To which country's leader did French president Emmanuel Macron apologise after the wrong national anthem was played at the Stade de France in a Euro 2020 qualifier last Saturday?
Armenia
Andorra

Azerbaijan
Albania
Which of these Irish-born players is not part of the USA's squad for the Rugby World Cup?
Inpho
Aj McGinty
Ben Mitchell

Dylan Fawsitt
John Quill
Against which country were both Ireland's men and women drawn to face in their respective Olympic hockey qualifying play-offs?
Turkmenistan
Cuba

Canada
Sweden
Who scored Ireland U21s' second goal as they beat Sweden 3-1 with a sensational display in their European qualifier midweek?
Inpho
Troy Parrott
Conor Masterson

Jonathan Afolabi
Aaron Connolly
Who will replace Joe Brolly on the RTÉ panel for their live coverage of this Saturday's All-Ireland Senior football final replay?
Inpho
Rory Gallagher
Inpho
Stephen Rochford

Inpho
Tomás Ó Sé
Inpho
Colm O'Rourke
Peter O'Mahony revealed midweek that Barry's Tea have sent thousands of teabags over to Japan for Ireland's World Cup squad, but which home comfort did he claim Tadhg Furlong might not be allowed bring to the Far East?
Inpho
"A huge bag of cans"
"Some sort of specific potato"

"His pet teacup pig, Bunt"
"His auld magazines that he claims to read for the articles"
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Have a good one -- you bloody well deserve it.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
Take a Europa League spot for yourself and build again for next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
Could be better, could be worse.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
You're only wasting your own time.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

