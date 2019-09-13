Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who did Ireland replace at the top of the World Rugby rankings following their send-off victory versus Wales? Inpho England Inpho Wales

Inpho New Zealand Inpho South Africa

To the nearest thousand, how many people were at the Eithad to witness Man City's 1-0 Women's Super League win over Manchester United, smashing the league's previous attendance record by almost 26,000? PA Images 31,000 36,000

41,000 44,000

Who was Player of the Match as Galway beat Kilkenny to win their first All-Ireland Senior camogie title since 2013? Inpho Rebecca Hennelly Inpho Ailish O'Reilly

Inpho Heather Cooney Inpho Niamh Kilkenny

Nineteen-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams to win the US Open last Saturday, but how many consecutive final defeats has Williams now suffered in pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam? PA Images 3 4

5 6

To which country's leader did French president Emmanuel Macron apologise after the wrong national anthem was played at the Stade de France in a Euro 2020 qualifier last Saturday? Armenia Andorra

Azerbaijan Albania

Which of these Irish-born players is not part of the USA's squad for the Rugby World Cup? Inpho Aj McGinty Ben Mitchell

Dylan Fawsitt John Quill

Against which country were both Ireland's men and women drawn to face in their respective Olympic hockey qualifying play-offs? Turkmenistan Cuba

Canada Sweden

Who scored Ireland U21s' second goal as they beat Sweden 3-1 with a sensational display in their European qualifier midweek? Inpho Troy Parrott Conor Masterson

Jonathan Afolabi Aaron Connolly

Who will replace Joe Brolly on the RTÉ panel for their live coverage of this Saturday's All-Ireland Senior football final replay? Inpho Rory Gallagher Inpho Stephen Rochford

Inpho Tomás Ó Sé Inpho Colm O'Rourke