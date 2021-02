Which Irish AFL Women's player hit the headlines on Sunday morning as she scored four goals for her club? Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne FC/Dublin) Cora Staunton (GWS Giants/Mayo)

Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood/Cavan) Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows/Clare)

Jordan Brown sealed a major snooker upset with a Welsh Open win over Ronnie O'Sullivan. From which county does he hail? Antrim Fermanagh

Down Derry

Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, were forced to internally investigate after identifying which online platform as an inadvertent source of team-news leaks? Fantasy Premier League TikTok

FanDuel Tinder

Which of the following statements is true of Rob Kearney's first competitive appearance for Western Force? He became the oldest player ever to make his Super Rugby debut. He became the oldest back ever to make his Super Rugby debut.

He became the most-capped international ever to play Super Rugby. He completed the first successful 50-22 kick in Super Rugby AU.

Camogie legend Gemma O'Connor called time on her inter-county career midweek. In what year did the nine-time All-Ireland winner and 11-time All Star make her senior debut for Cork? 2001 2002

2003 2004

Another defeat against which club proved the final straw for Neil Lennon, who resigned as Celtic manager days later? St Mirren Motherwell

Ross County Aberdeen

In which country did Sam Bennett this week claim his first two stage victories of the season? Australia Belgium

The United Arab Emirates Turkey

In how many games are Cardiff City unbeaten since Mick McCarthy took charge of the Bluebirds following his sacking by APOEL? 5 6

7 8

Who set a new Irish women's 800m record on Monday, just four days after Nadia Power had broken it for the second time this season? Síofra Cléirigh Buttner Ciara Mageean

Nadia Power (again) Iseult O'Donnell