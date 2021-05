How long had it been since Rory McIlroy had last won a PGA Tour event before he picked up the Wells Fargo Championship last Sunday night? One year A year and a half

Two years Two and a half years

He later described it as 'friendly banter', but at whom did Shamrock Rovers attacker Graham Burke appear to direct some harsh words as he celebrated a goal last weekend? Brian Kerr Damien Duff

President Michael D. Higgins President Michael D. Higgins' dog, Misneach

Which former All-Ireland-winning Dublin footballer was earlier this week named in the Tipperary senior football panel for 2021? Bryan Cullen Gavin Burke

Eoghan O'Gara Philip Ryan

Which Republic of Ireland international was named both Player of the Year and Player's Player of the Year at her English Women's Super League club earlier this week? Katie McCabe (Arsenal) Grace Moloney (Reading)

Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham) Rianna Jarrett (Brighton)

How many of the last 10 English Premier League titles have been won by the newly crowned champions, Manchester City? 3 4

5 6

Which Major League Baseball franchise has been given permission by the league to explore prospective new home cities after a dispute over stadium planning? Oakland Athletics Baltimore Orioles

Atlanta Braves Milwaukee Brewers

Highly-rated Sevilla midfielder Ryan Johansson won a long battle to represent Ireland at international level midweek. He was also eligible to play for Sweden and which other country? USA Iceland

Luxembourg Liechtenstein

What gift will 42,000 Ajax season-ticket holders receive this week following the club's 2020/21 Dutch Eredivisie success? Their assigned seat from the Johan Cruijff ArenA A small star forged from the melted-down Eredivisie trophy

A lock of hair from a player of their choosing Manager Erik ten Hag's secret brownie recipe

Where will this season's Champions League final take place? Istanbul Lisbon

London Porto