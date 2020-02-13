'I have to be making sure I'm getting the right deal' - Conway open-minded as contract expiry looms

ARGUABLY THE STAND-OUT performer from Ireland’s opening two Six Nations matches, Andrew Conway is keeping his options for the future open.

The Munster star, who has now scored 10 tries in his 20 international appearances, joined The42 Rugby Weekly for a chat this week and we touched on the issue of his expiring contract.

Conway signed his current deal in 2018, but has featured with increasing regularity on the international scene and has earned the starting berth in the early portion of Andy Farrell’s era.

“Definitely not done by any stretch of the imagination,” Conway said of contract negotiations for a deal to take him into his 30s.

“I’m 28 and I have to do what’s right for me. Hopefully it’s to stay, but you have to look at all options. I’m not getting any younger, 28 this year and hopefully I’ve got five or six years left at a really high level.

“If that’s with Munster and Ireland then brilliant, but I have to be making sure I’m getting what I feel is the right deal.

We’re not footballers, we’re rugby players. It’s not going to be forever-money. So you need to make sure you get the right deal.”

For the most part, however, Conway is staying present and won’t be distracted by off-field contract wrangling as he works to eke the very best out of himself.

Among the more recent additions to his daily routine, meditation has proven effective for the Munster man as he strives to find room for improvement across mental and physical aspects.

‘Meditation’s a funny one, because it’s not really quantifiable,” said the wing.

“I tried to get into it a good few years ago and I couldn’t get my head around waking up in the morning and sitting still for 10-20 minutes…

“I don’t necessarily understand it now, to be honest. But I know from sticking with it and doing it, you feel better off. Especially if you do it at the start of the day – you go into interactions on a positive note.

He adds: “It starts off the pitch, it’s what your habits are and what energy you’re bringing in to different environments. When you’re doing the meditations they tend to be to a higher standard. Again, don’t ask me why, but they do. You’re in a better place as a person.

“All the little details matter in the grand scheme of things. Especially in the line of work we’re in, as high performance (athletes): ‘how do I reach my maximum performance every week?’ Adding those bits in is another way to gain an edge.”

