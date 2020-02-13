This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I have to be making sure I'm getting the right deal' - Conway open-minded as contract expiry looms

The Munster wing signed a two-year deal in 2018, but has become a more regular fixture in the Ireland setup since.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 3:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,913 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5004764
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

ARGUABLY THE STAND-OUT performer from Ireland’s opening two Six Nations matches, Andrew Conway is keeping his options for the future open.

The Munster star, who has now scored 10 tries in his 20 international appearances, joined The42 Rugby Weekly for a chat this week and we touched on the issue of his expiring contract.

Conway signed his current deal in 2018, but has featured with increasing regularity on the international scene and has earned the starting berth in the early portion of Andy Farrell’s era.

“Definitely not done by any stretch of the imagination,” Conway said of contract negotiations for a deal to take him into his 30s.

“I’m 28 and I have to do what’s right for me. Hopefully it’s to stay, but you have to look at all options. I’m not getting any younger, 28 this year and hopefully I’ve got five or six years left at a really high level.

“If that’s with Munster and Ireland then brilliant, but I have to be making sure I’m getting what I feel is the right deal.

We’re not footballers, we’re rugby players. It’s not going to be forever-money. So you need to make sure you get the right deal.”

For the most part, however, Conway is staying present and won’t be distracted by off-field contract wrangling as he works to eke the very best out of himself.

Among the more recent additions to his daily routine, meditation has proven effective for the Munster man as he strives to find room for improvement across mental and physical aspects.

‘Meditation’s a funny one, because it’s not really quantifiable,” said the wing.

“I tried to get into it a good few years ago and I couldn’t get my head around waking up in the morning and sitting still for 10-20 minutes…

“I don’t necessarily understand it now, to be honest. But I know from sticking with it and doing it, you feel better off. Especially if you do it at the start of the day – you go into interactions on a positive note.

andrew-conway PINERGY’S ‘Free Friday’ gives residential customers the opportunity to enjoy free electric vehicle charging every Friday throughout 2020. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

He adds: “It starts off the pitch, it’s what your habits are and what energy you’re bringing in to different environments. When you’re doing the meditations they tend to be to a higher standard. Again, don’t ask me why, but they do. You’re in a better place as a person.

“All the little details matter in the grand scheme of things. Especially in the line of work we’re in, as high performance (athletes): ‘how do I reach my maximum performance every week?’ Adding those bits in is another way to gain an edge.”

Elsewhere on the podcast this week, Bernard Jackman and Garry Doyle sat down with Gavan Casey to assess Ireland’s victory over Wales, Conor Murray’s performance last Saturday, the Women’s and U20s Six Nations, and the soon-to-be dire state of the English Championship following the RFU’s 50% funding cut.

You can listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your pods.

Bernard Jackman joins Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey for a big chat about Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations, while Andrew Conway gives an update on his uncertain future


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

