Liverpool became the first English club to win all six Champions League group matches with a 2-1 win over AC Milan on Tuesday. Who scored the winning goal at the San Siro? Diogo Jota Divock Origi

Sadio Mané Jordan Henderson

The 2021 All Star hurling team saw Limerick set a new record for most winners in one season, but how many of their players were selected? 12 14

9 11

South Africa’s World Cup-winning out-half Handre Pollard has agreed to join which Premiership club ahead of the 2022/23 season? Saracens Northampton Saints

Bristol Bears Leicester Tigers

The nominees for RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year 2021 were announced on Friday morning. Can you remember who won the award last year? Sanita Puspure Katie Taylor

Ciarán Killkenny Gearóid Hegarty

The battle to be crowned Formula One world champion goes down to the wire this weekend as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi. How many drivers’ championships has Hamilton won? Six Nine

Seven Five

Robbie Savage on was on co-commentary duty as his son, Charlie, made his Manchester United debut against Young Boys on Wednesday. How many games did Robbie play for the United first team during his own time with the club? Two Zero

Six Eleven

Which Cork hurler announced his retirement from the inter-county game this week? Patrick Horgan Colm Spillane

Alan Cadogan Séamus Harnedy

Chelsea completed a domestic treble on Sunday, adding to their Women’s Super League and League Cup wins by lifting the FA Cup at Wembley. Who did they beat in the final? Arsenal Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion

Which Ireland player was selected in World Rugby's Dream Team of the Year for 2021? Robbie Henshaw Johnny Sexton

Garry Ringrose Tadhg Furlong