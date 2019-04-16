The42 wins Media Outlet of the Year prize at Sports Federation awards

Editor of The42, Adrian Russell, left, and deputy editor, Niall Kelly, right, are presented with the Sports Media Outlet of the Year Award by Larry Fenlon of Leman's Solicitors. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

THE42.IE CLAIMED THE prize for Sports Media Outlet of the year at last night’s Irish Sport Federation awards.

The awards, now in their fourth year, were established to ‘recognise excellence in the Irish sports industry, while highlighting its contribution to the Irish economy’.

Mary Hannigan of the Irish Times won the Jimmy Magee Sports Journalist of the Year Award at the Crowne Plaze Hotel ceremony while other award categories include Best Sporting Event, best Sports Business, Best Sports Innovation and Best 20×20 initiative.

“Irish sport is in rude health right now,” Federation of Irish Sport CEO Mary O’Connor said. “The corporate community invested €140 million in sports sponsorship in 2018 and the Irish Government has recently pledged to double its investment in sport from €111 million annually to €222 million annually over the next 10 years.

“It is important this investment is delivered upon, as it will in turn help improve sporting infrastructures and grow participation rates, which will in turn create further opportunities for corporate investment, sponsorship and collaboration.”

Munster Rugby chief Garrett Fitzgerald. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Munster Rugby chief executive Garrett Fitzgerald was honoured for his contribution to Irish sport over the course of his career, meanwhile. Appointed to the position with the southern province in 1999 he oversaw the Reds’ growth on and off the pitch for the past two decades.

Award winners:

Outstanding Contribution: Garrett Fitzgerald, CEO Munster Rugby

Sports sponsorship of the year: SoftCo and Hockey Ireland

Sporting Event of the Year: World Para Swimming Allianz European Championships

Sporting innovation of the year: 20×20

Sports business of the year: Orreco

New Sports Business of the year: Uppercut

Sports Media Outlet of the year: The42.ie

Jimmy Magee Sports Journalist of the year: Mary Hannigan, The Irish Times

National Governing Body of the year: Cricket Ireland

Local Sports Partnership Initiative of the year: Cork Local Sports Partnership for Staying Fit for the Future

20×20 Award: Waterford Local Sports Partnership and FAI Soccer for Girls

Inclusivity Award: GymAble by Gymnastics Ireland

Programme to increase participation: Cork Local Sports Partnership Sports Schools Programme

Social media: AIG

Sara McFadden was also presented with a special recognition award in honour of her achievements as Ireland’s first visually impaired rally car navigator.