Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention to the sports headlines this week?
This statue was unveiled at Windsor Park on Wednesday. Who is it in tribute to?
Norman Whiteside
George Best
Pat Jennings
Popular TV detective Columbo
Offaly this week appointed a new hurling manager, Joachim Kelly, to help stave off relegation from the Joe McDonagh Cup. Who did he replace?
Paul Rouse
Kevin Ryan
Michael Bond
Kevin Martin
Cork's Eddie Dunbar impressed on the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia this week. Where did he finish?
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Which of the players below were named in the Pro14's Dream Team for 2018/19?
Jack Carty
Joey Carbery
James Ryan
Ross Byrne
As they kick-off their 2019 campaign this weekend, who were the last team to beat Dublin in the Leinster Senior Football Championship?
Westmeath
Kildare
Meath
Laois
Legendary F1 driver Niki Lauda passed away this week. He won three world titles, two of which were with Ferrari. For whom did he win his third title?
Lotus
Tyrrell
McLaren
Benetton
Who has replaced Chris Hughton as Brighton manager?
Graham Potter
Slavisa Jokanovic
Sam Allardyce
Paulo Sousa
Galway's Mairead Seoighe has signed a deal with which AFLW club?
Geelong
North Melbourne
Freemantle
Collingwood
Name the controversial host city for next week's Europa League final.
Tirana
Baku
Bucharest
Cork
Luca Connell was a surprise call up to Mick McCarthy's Irish squad this week. Which club does he play for?
Millwall
Rotherham United
Bolton Wanderers
Preston North End
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile. You really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now... there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
