Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This statue was unveiled at Windsor Park on Wednesday. Who is it in tribute to? Norman Whiteside George Best

Pat Jennings Popular TV detective Columbo

Offaly this week appointed a new hurling manager, Joachim Kelly, to help stave off relegation from the Joe McDonagh Cup. Who did he replace? Paul Rouse Kevin Ryan

Michael Bond Kevin Martin

Cork's Eddie Dunbar impressed on the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia this week. Where did he finish? 1st 2nd

3rd 4th

Which of the players below were named in the Pro14's Dream Team for 2018/19? Jack Carty Joey Carbery

James Ryan Ross Byrne

As they kick-off their 2019 campaign this weekend, who were the last team to beat Dublin in the Leinster Senior Football Championship? Westmeath Kildare

Meath Laois

Legendary F1 driver Niki Lauda passed away this week. He won three world titles, two of which were with Ferrari. For whom did he win his third title? Lotus Tyrrell

McLaren Benetton

Who has replaced Chris Hughton as Brighton manager? Graham Potter Slavisa Jokanovic

Sam Allardyce Paulo Sousa

Galway's Mairead Seoighe has signed a deal with which AFLW club? Geelong North Melbourne

Freemantle Collingwood

Name the controversial host city for next week's Europa League final. Tirana Baku

Bucharest Cork