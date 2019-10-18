Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Bundee Aki became the first Ireland player to be red-carded at a Rugby World Cup. Why was he dismissed against Samoa? Eye-gouging A dangerous high tackle

A spear tackle Stamping on an opponent

2. Ireland were crowned AFL European champions this week. How many games did The Banshees go unbeaten without conceding a single score? Three games Four games

Five games Six games

3. Which Irish defender scored a stoppage-time own goal against Switzerland on Tuesday? John Egan Shane Duffy

Seamus Coleman Enda Stevens

4. Who scored a hat-trick for Ballyboden St Enda’s in their Dublin SFC quarter-final with Na Fianna at Parnell Park? Ryan Basquel Conal Keaney

Michael Darragh Macauley Colm Basquel

5. Roger Federer said he will play the 2020 French Open ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, where he hopes to secure gold. How old is the Swiss star? 37 years old 38 years old

39 year old 40 years old

6. Brooks Koepka took a big swipe at Rory McIlroy when asked about the pair’s supposed rivalry. What did the American say? 'He's a spoofer. Worse than Rory's Stories.' 'Look, I think Rory should just concentrate on his putting.'

'Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour.' 'Who the f*** is that guy?'

7. Who was named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for September? Michael Duffy Jack Byrne

Chris Shields Aaron Greene

8. Michael Conlan will go toe-to-toe with the boxer who controversially beat him at the 2016 Olympics in a rematch in December. What is his opponent’s name? Murodjon Akhmadaliev Vladimir Nikitin

Robeisy Ramírez Shakur Stevenson

9. Ireland take on back-to-back champions New Zealand tomorrow. Who did the All Blacks last lose to in a World Cup fixture? Australia England

South Africa France