Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 18 Oct 2019, 5:00 PM
1. Bundee Aki became the first Ireland player to be red-carded at a Rugby World Cup. Why was he dismissed against Samoa?
Eye-gouging
A dangerous high tackle

A spear tackle
Stamping on an opponent
2. Ireland were crowned AFL European champions this week. How many games did The Banshees go unbeaten without conceding a single score?
Three games
Four games

Five games
Six games
3. Which Irish defender scored a stoppage-time own goal against Switzerland on Tuesday?
John Egan
Shane Duffy

Seamus Coleman
Enda Stevens
4. Who scored a hat-trick for Ballyboden St Enda’s in their Dublin SFC quarter-final with Na Fianna at Parnell Park?
Ryan Basquel
Conal Keaney

Michael Darragh Macauley
Colm Basquel
5. Roger Federer said he will play the 2020 French Open ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, where he hopes to secure gold. How old is the Swiss star?
37 years old
38 years old

39 year old
40 years old
6. Brooks Koepka took a big swipe at Rory McIlroy when asked about the pair’s supposed rivalry. What did the American say?
'He's a spoofer. Worse than Rory's Stories.'
'Look, I think Rory should just concentrate on his putting.'

'Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour.'
'Who the f*** is that guy?'
7. Who was named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for September?
Michael Duffy
Jack Byrne

Chris Shields
Aaron Greene
8. Michael Conlan will go toe-to-toe with the boxer who controversially beat him at the 2016 Olympics in a rematch in December. What is his opponent’s name?
Murodjon Akhmadaliev
Vladimir Nikitin

Robeisy Ramírez
Shakur Stevenson
9. Ireland take on back-to-back champions New Zealand tomorrow. Who did the All Blacks last lose to in a World Cup fixture?
Australia
England

South Africa
France
10. Rhys McClenaghan won Ireland’s first-ever Gymnastics World Championship medal in Stuttgart on Saturday. Which county is the 20-year-old from?
Down
Sligo

Donegal
Antrim
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now... there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

