Sergio Perez finally won his first Formula One race in a 10-year career at a crazy Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday. In how many previous races had the Mexican competed without winning? 48 93

124 190

At which club has former Mayo All Star Conor Mortimer taken over as manager? Shrule-Glencorrib Monasterevan

Bantry Blues Corofin

Ulster attack coach Dwayne Peel announced earlier this week that he is set to become head coach at which Welsh region from next season? Dragons Cardiff Blues

Ospreys Scarlets

Who snapped the last unbeaten record in the NFL this season when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night? New York Giants Baltimore Ravens

Washington Football Team Minnesota Vikings

Which of these physical pursuits was confirmed midweek for inclusion in the 2024 Paris Olympics? Parkour Slamball

Breakdancing Panel beating

Which of these countries is NOT in Ireland's qualification group for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? Serbia Luxembourg

Armenia Qatar

Which Irishman was one of two, along with Conor Murray, to be named in World Rugby's Team of the Decade? Johnny Sexton Cian Healy

Seán O'Brien Brian O'Driscoll

Ex-Ireland international Sophie Spence has joined the coaching staff of which rival Six Nations side? Wales Scotland

Italy France

Who did goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher reveal midweek to have texted him to tell him they were 'proud' of his Champions League debut for Liverpool? Roy Keane Alisson Becker

Taoiseach Micheál Martin LeBron James