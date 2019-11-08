Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Name this Irish hockey player, who played most of the Olympic qualifier second leg against Canada with a broken wrist. Roisin Upton Anna O'Flanagan

Elena Tice Nikki Evans

Which county's representatives knocked 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland club hurling champions Cuala out of Leinster last Sunday? Offaly Carlow

Westmeath Wexford

To the nearest million, how much were Saracens fined for their breach of the Premiership salary cap rules? £2 million £3 million

£5 million £7 million

Rory McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Who did he beat in the playoff? Bryson de Chambeau Louis Oosthuizen

Matthias Schwab Xander Schauffele

Who scored the winning penalty for Shamrock Rovers in Sunday's FAI Cup final? Neil Farrugia Aaron McEneff

Gary O'Neill Aaron Greene

Dylan Hartley retired this week as England's second-most capped rugby international. Who has the most caps? Martin Johnson Jonny Wilkinson

Jason Leonard Rory Underwood

Donegal's Frank McGlynn announced his retirement from inter-county football. In what year did he win an All-Star? 2011 2012

2014 2016

Lewis Hamilton sealed another Formula One world title by finishing second at the US Grand Prix. How many drivers' championships has he won? 3 4

5 6

Real Madrid great Guti has taken up his first job in senior football management. Who is he managing? Zaragoza Ponferradina

Elche Almeria