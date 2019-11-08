This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you paying attention to the sports headlines this week?

By The42 Team Friday 8 Nov 2019, 5:00 PM
41 minutes ago 3,665 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4884502

Name this Irish hockey player, who played most of the Olympic qualifier second leg against Canada with a broken wrist.
Roisin Upton
Anna O'Flanagan

Elena Tice
Nikki Evans
Which county's representatives knocked 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland club hurling champions Cuala out of Leinster last Sunday?
Offaly
Carlow

Westmeath
Wexford
To the nearest million, how much were Saracens fined for their breach of the Premiership salary cap rules?
£2 million
£3 million

£5 million
£7 million
Rory McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Who did he beat in the playoff?
Bryson de Chambeau
Louis Oosthuizen

Matthias Schwab
Xander Schauffele
Who scored the winning penalty for Shamrock Rovers in Sunday's FAI Cup final?
Neil Farrugia
Aaron McEneff

Gary O'Neill
Aaron Greene
Dylan Hartley retired this week as England's second-most capped rugby international. Who has the most caps?
Martin Johnson
Jonny Wilkinson

Jason Leonard
Rory Underwood
Donegal's Frank McGlynn announced his retirement from inter-county football. In what year did he win an All-Star?
2011
2012

2014
2016
Lewis Hamilton sealed another Formula One world title by finishing second at the US Grand Prix. How many drivers' championships has he won?
3
4

5
6
Real Madrid great Guti has taken up his first job in senior football management. Who is he managing?
Zaragoza
Ponferradina

Elche
Almeria
Which city is home to the Wolfpack, the rugby league team which signed Sonny Bill Williams this week?

Toronto
Milan

New York
Paris
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie