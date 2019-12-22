Test your sports knowledge in The42's Big Fat Quiz of the Year

1 - An easy one to start with: Who did the Ireland women's hockey team defeat in a penalty shootout in November to qualify for the 2020 Olympics? INPHO China Canada

Croatia Cyprus

2 - Adam Idah scored the first goal of Stephen Kenny's reign as Republic of Ireland U21 manager. Name his club... INPHO Southampton Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City Bournemouth

3 - Which of the following counties did not reach the Division 1 semi-finals of the National Hurling League? INPHO Tipperary Galway

Dublin Limerick

4 - This man featured for Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to Saracens. Can you name him? INPHO Max Deegan Jack Conan

James Tracy Rory O'Loughlin

5 - Sanita Puspure, Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne and Katie O'Brien all won medals for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships, which were held in what country? INPHO Czech Republic Hungary

Poland Austria

6 - Which Tottenham player was penalised for the handball that allowed Mo Salah to give Liverpool an early lead from a spot-kick in the Champions League final? PA Toby Alderweireld Danny Rose

Moussa Sissoko Jan Vertonghen

7 - Dublin retained their All-Ireland senior ladies' football title, but who were the beaten finalists? INPHO Mayo Cork

Kerry Galway

8 - In what round of their heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in June did Andy Ruiz Jr stop Anthony Joshua? PA Fifth Seventh

Ninth Eleventh

9 - Who scored Ireland's last try in this year's Six Nations? INPHO Keith Earls Conor Murray

Jordan Larmour Johnny Sexton

10 - This man won the 2019 Tour de France. What's his name? PA Geraint Thomas Julian Alaphilippe

Peter Sagan Egan Bernal

11 - Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe ended the season as the League of Ireland Premier Division's leading goalscorer, having joined Derry City on loan from which club? INPHO Colchester United Oxford United

Cambridge United Peterborough United

12 - Following their victory over St Thomas' in the final on St Patrick's Day, how many All-Ireland senior club hurling titles have Ballyhale Shamrocks now won? INPHO 3 5

7 9

13 - Lewis Hamilton was crowned Formula One world champion for the sixth time, but which team does he represent? PA Ferrari Mercedes

McLaren Red Bull

14 - For the second year in a row, Davy Russell rode Tiger Roll to victory in the Grand National. Can you remember which horse finished second? PA Anibale Fly Don Poli

Magic of Light One For Arthur

15 - The 2019 Women's Six Nations was won by... PA France England

Wales Ireland

16 - Which of the following players did not start the game when Mick McCarthy's second tenure as Republic of Ireland manager began against Gibraltar in March? PA Sean Maguire Matt Doherty

Conor Hourihane Glenn Whelan

17 - Dublin's successful defence of their Leinster and All-Ireland senior football crowns began at which venue? INPHO MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford

Bord na Móna O'Connor Park, Tullamore Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow

18 - Having stormed to victory in the T13 100m final in Dubai in November, how many World Para-Athletics Championship gold medals has Jason Smyth now won? PA 5 6

7 8

19 - Who won the All-Ireland League Division 1A title at the Aviva Stadium in May? INPHO Lansdowne Cork Constitution

Garryowen Clontarf

20 - Shane Lowry won The Open in July, but can you name the player who shared the lead with the man from Offaly after the second round at Royal Portrush? PA Tony Finau Tommy Fleetwood

Lee Westwood JB Holmes

21 - Ireland international Denise O'Sullivan won her second consecutive National Women's Soccer League title, representing which US club? PA North Carolina Courage Houston Dash

Portland Thorns Chicago Red Stars

22 - Can you name the fighter who became a two-weight UFC champion in 2019? PA Amanda Nunes Max Holloway

Henry Cejudo Daniel Cormier

23 - Mayo were crowned National Football League champions, but can you remember which team finished at the top of Division 1? INPHO Dublin Kerry

Tyrone Mayo

24 - Who did Katie Taylor defeat in November to become a two-weight world champion? INPHO Delfine Persoon Christina Linardatou

Rose Volante Cindy Serrano

25 - Which Japanese city played host to this year's Rugby World Cup final? PA Sapporo Fukuroi

Yokohama Kobe

26 - Who were the first Premier League club to experience a change of manager in 2019? PA Manchester United Huddersfield Town

Leicester City Fulham

27 - Rafael Nadal overcame Dominic Thiem in the final of which Grand Slam tournament? PA Australian Open French Open

Wimbledon US Open

28 - Can you name the Galway star who won the player-of-the-match award for her performance in the All-Ireland senior camogie final? INPHO Sarah Dervan Niamh Kilkenny

Carrie Dolan Ailish O'Reilly

29 - In a result described as the biggest upset in the history of the World Snooker Championship, who did 23-year-old amateur James Cahill defeat in the first round at the Crucible in April? PA John Higgins Mark Selby

Ali Carter Ronnie O'Sullivan

30 - Which Irish province had accumulated the highest points tally by the end of the 2018-19 regular season in the Guinness Pro14? INPHO Munster Connacht

Ulster Leinster

31 - Rhys McClenaghan secured Ireland's first ever medal at a World Gymnastics Championships this year. In what event did he win bronze? INPHO Floor Rings

Pommel horse Vault

32 - In July, Tom Mohan's depleted Republic of Ireland U19 side reached the semi-finals of the European Championships. Who eliminated them? INPHO Spain Portugal

France Italy

33 - Ellen Keane and which other Irish athlete brought home medals from September's World Para Swimming Championships in London? INPHO Patrick Flanagan Ailbhe Kelly

Nicole Turner Sean O'Riordan

34 - At the hands of which county did the Kilkenny hurlers suffer their first championship defeat at Nowlan Park since 1949? INPHO Dublin Wexford

Galway Tipperary

35 - Who did the Crusaders overcome in the final to clinch another Super Rugby title? INPHO Hurricanes Brumbies

Sharks Jaguares

36 - Ciara Mageean, who reached the 1500m final at the World Championships in October, hails from which county? INPHO Down Tyrone

Antrim Derry

37 - Can you name the leading trainer at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival? INPHO Nicky Henderson Willie Mullins

Gordon Elliott Paul Nicholls

38 - In what country did the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup take place? PA USA France

Germany Canada

39 - There were two stage wins at the Vuelta a España for which Irish rider? PA Dan Martin Nicolas Roche

Sam Bennett Eddie Dunbar

40 - Can you remember who Corofin defeated in the All-Ireland senior club football final in March? INPHO Mullinalaghta Dr Crokes

Gaoth Dobhair Nemo Rangers

41 - Who was Ireland's top try scorer at the Rugby World Cup? INPHO Andrew Conway Rob Kearney

Garry Ringrose Johnny Sexton