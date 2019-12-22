This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Test your sports knowledge in The42's Big Fat Quiz of the Year

42 questions that you should have no bother answering if you’ve been paying attention in 2019.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,052 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4940692

1 - An easy one to start with: Who did the Ireland women's hockey team defeat in a penalty shootout in November to qualify for the 2020 Olympics?
INPHO
China
Canada

Croatia
Cyprus
2 - Adam Idah scored the first goal of Stephen Kenny's reign as Republic of Ireland U21 manager. Name his club...
INPHO
Southampton
Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City
Bournemouth
3 - Which of the following counties did not reach the Division 1 semi-finals of the National Hurling League?
INPHO
Tipperary
Galway

Dublin
Limerick
4 - This man featured for Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to Saracens. Can you name him?
INPHO
Max Deegan
Jack Conan

James Tracy
Rory O'Loughlin
5 - Sanita Puspure, Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne and Katie O'Brien all won medals for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships, which were held in what country?
INPHO
Czech Republic
Hungary

Poland
Austria
6 - Which Tottenham player was penalised for the handball that allowed Mo Salah to give Liverpool an early lead from a spot-kick in the Champions League final?
PA
Toby Alderweireld
Danny Rose

Moussa Sissoko
Jan Vertonghen
7 - Dublin retained their All-Ireland senior ladies' football title, but who were the beaten finalists?
INPHO
Mayo
Cork

Kerry
Galway
8 - In what round of their heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in June did Andy Ruiz Jr stop Anthony Joshua?
PA
Fifth
Seventh

Ninth
Eleventh
9 - Who scored Ireland's last try in this year's Six Nations?
INPHO
Keith Earls
Conor Murray

Jordan Larmour
Johnny Sexton
10 - This man won the 2019 Tour de France. What's his name?
PA
Geraint Thomas
Julian Alaphilippe

Peter Sagan
Egan Bernal
11 - Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe ended the season as the League of Ireland Premier Division's leading goalscorer, having joined Derry City on loan from which club?
INPHO
Colchester United
Oxford United

Cambridge United
Peterborough United
12 - Following their victory over St Thomas' in the final on St Patrick's Day, how many All-Ireland senior club hurling titles have Ballyhale Shamrocks now won?
INPHO
3
5

7
9
13 - Lewis Hamilton was crowned Formula One world champion for the sixth time, but which team does he represent?
PA
Ferrari
Mercedes

McLaren
Red Bull
14 - For the second year in a row, Davy Russell rode Tiger Roll to victory in the Grand National. Can you remember which horse finished second?
PA
Anibale Fly
Don Poli

Magic of Light
One For Arthur
15 - The 2019 Women's Six Nations was won by...
PA
France
England

Wales
Ireland
16 - Which of the following players did not start the game when Mick McCarthy's second tenure as Republic of Ireland manager began against Gibraltar in March?
PA
Sean Maguire
Matt Doherty

Conor Hourihane
Glenn Whelan
17 - Dublin's successful defence of their Leinster and All-Ireland senior football crowns began at which venue?
INPHO
MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford

Bord na Móna O'Connor Park, Tullamore
Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow
18 - Having stormed to victory in the T13 100m final in Dubai in November, how many World Para-Athletics Championship gold medals has Jason Smyth now won?
PA
5
6

7
8
19 - Who won the All-Ireland League Division 1A title at the Aviva Stadium in May?
INPHO
Lansdowne
Cork Constitution

Garryowen
Clontarf
20 - Shane Lowry won The Open in July, but can you name the player who shared the lead with the man from Offaly after the second round at Royal Portrush?
PA
Tony Finau
Tommy Fleetwood

Lee Westwood
JB Holmes
21 - Ireland international Denise O'Sullivan won her second consecutive National Women's Soccer League title, representing which US club?
PA
North Carolina Courage
Houston Dash

Portland Thorns
Chicago Red Stars
22 - Can you name the fighter who became a two-weight UFC champion in 2019?
PA
Amanda Nunes
Max Holloway

Henry Cejudo
Daniel Cormier
23 - Mayo were crowned National Football League champions, but can you remember which team finished at the top of Division 1?
INPHO
Dublin
Kerry

Tyrone
Mayo
24 - Who did Katie Taylor defeat in November to become a two-weight world champion?
INPHO
Delfine Persoon
Christina Linardatou

Rose Volante
Cindy Serrano
25 - Which Japanese city played host to this year's Rugby World Cup final?
PA
Sapporo
Fukuroi

Yokohama
Kobe
26 - Who were the first Premier League club to experience a change of manager in 2019?
PA
Manchester United
Huddersfield Town

Leicester City
Fulham
27 - Rafael Nadal overcame Dominic Thiem in the final of which Grand Slam tournament?
PA
Australian Open
French Open

Wimbledon
US Open
28 - Can you name the Galway star who won the player-of-the-match award for her performance in the All-Ireland senior camogie final?
INPHO
Sarah Dervan
Niamh Kilkenny

Carrie Dolan
Ailish O'Reilly
29 - In a result described as the biggest upset in the history of the World Snooker Championship, who did 23-year-old amateur James Cahill defeat in the first round at the Crucible in April?
PA
John Higgins
Mark Selby

Ali Carter
Ronnie O'Sullivan
30 - Which Irish province had accumulated the highest points tally by the end of the 2018-19 regular season in the Guinness Pro14?
INPHO
Munster
Connacht

Ulster
Leinster
31 - Rhys McClenaghan secured Ireland's first ever medal at a World Gymnastics Championships this year. In what event did he win bronze?
INPHO
Floor
Rings

Pommel horse
Vault
32 - In July, Tom Mohan's depleted Republic of Ireland U19 side reached the semi-finals of the European Championships. Who eliminated them?
INPHO
Spain
Portugal

France
Italy
33 - Ellen Keane and which other Irish athlete brought home medals from September's World Para Swimming Championships in London?
INPHO
Patrick Flanagan
Ailbhe Kelly

Nicole Turner
Sean O'Riordan
34 - At the hands of which county did the Kilkenny hurlers suffer their first championship defeat at Nowlan Park since 1949?
INPHO
Dublin
Wexford

Galway
Tipperary
35 - Who did the Crusaders overcome in the final to clinch another Super Rugby title?
INPHO
Hurricanes
Brumbies

Sharks
Jaguares
36 - Ciara Mageean, who reached the 1500m final at the World Championships in October, hails from which county?
INPHO
Down
Tyrone

Antrim
Derry
37 - Can you name the leading trainer at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival?
INPHO
Nicky Henderson
Willie Mullins

Gordon Elliott
Paul Nicholls
38 - In what country did the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup take place?
PA
USA
France

Germany
Canada
39 - There were two stage wins at the Vuelta a España for which Irish rider?
PA
Dan Martin
Nicolas Roche

Sam Bennett
Eddie Dunbar
40 - Can you remember who Corofin defeated in the All-Ireland senior club football final in March?
INPHO
Mullinalaghta
Dr Crokes

Gaoth Dobhair
Nemo Rangers
41 - Who was Ireland's top try scorer at the Rugby World Cup?
INPHO
Andrew Conway
Rob Kearney

Garry Ringrose
Johnny Sexton
42 - During the Republic of Ireland's home game against Georgia in March, what objects were thrown onto the pitch by fans?
INPHO
Eggs
Vouchers for executive dry cleaning

Slips of paper containing instructions on how to put the ball in the net
Tennis balls
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
You really were paying attention this year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not bad. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions didn't suit you this time. There's always next year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Oh dear. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

