Chelsea add vast experience to their defence with signing of Thiago Silva

THIAGO SILVA HAS joined Chelsea on a free transfer, it has been announced today.

Silva, 35, underwent a medical in London on Thursday and signed a one-year deal with the option of extending that by a further 12 months.

The Brazil centre-back enjoyed eight trophy-laden years with French champions and recent Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Ligue 1 title seven times and five French Cups while making 315 appearances.

Prior to that, he spent three years at AC Milan — winning the Scudetto in 2010/11. He is also capped 89 times by Brazil.

“I am so happy to be joining Chelsea,” Silva said. “I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad.

Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.

“Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours.”

Silva is the latest signing for Chelsea in a busy close season that has seen the arrivals of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.

The Blues are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen rising star Kai Havertz.

- © AFP 2020 with reporting from Ben Blake

