Barr claims second by narrowest margin in Oslo to maintain fine Diamond League form

THOMAS BARR CLINCHED second place by the narrowest of margins in a season’s best run (49.11) at this evening’s Diamond League meet in Oslo.

The Waterford man was 0.01 seconds faster than Kyron McMaster (49.12), finishing the stronger of the two to maintain his excellent recent form.

Thomas Barr maintained his fine Diamond League form in Oslo. Source: Martin Rickett

Having slipped out of the podium positions in Rome last week, Barr was back among the 400m hurdle field’s best with his runner-up position in Norway.

It was all smiles for home boy and world champion Karsten Warholm, who set both an European and meet record with his run of 47.33 — a season’s best performance — to claim victory.

Barr eclipsed his earlier season’s best run in Shanghai (49.41), as well as runs in Stockholm (50.28) where he finished third and Rome (49.65) where he finished fourth.

The 26-year-old’s run was an improvement on this month’s form and sees him edge ever-closer toward the Tokyo 2020 qualification standard of 48.90.

His preparation for this September’s IAAF World Championships continues with this latest result. The championships run from 28 September until 6 October.

You can find the rest of this evening’s Diamond League results here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!