Tottenham to name Thomas Frank as head coach after agreeing deal with Brentford

TOTTENHAM HAVE REACHED an agreement with Brentford to make Thomas Frank their next head coach.

Spurs quickly set their sights on Frank after Ange Postecoglou was sacked last week – only 16 days after he secured Europa League success – and made an official approach to Brentford on Monday.

Discussions between Tottenham and Brentford initially centred on Frank’s current terms at the west London club, which were set to run until the summer of 2027 and contained a release clause reportedly in the region of £10million.

Further talks were required over which backroom staff Frank would take to Spurs but, after days of negotiations, it’s understood that a deal was struck with Brentford on Thursday.

Highly-rated Brentford first-team coach Justin Cochrane is set to follow Frank to Tottenham and in the process return to the club where he started his coaching journey.

Frank would take over a Spurs side which won a trophy for the first time since 2008 with victory in the Europa League final last month but finished 17th in the Premier League.

The ex-Brondby boss has transformed Brentford during his seven-year spell in charge, with promotion from the Championship in 2021 followed by him establishing the club as a Premier League regular despite a modest budget.