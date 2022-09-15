Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Advertisement

Big blow for Cavan as All-Star midfielder set to miss 2023 season to go travelling

Thomas Galligan is understood to be heading to Australia.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 10:36 AM
51 minutes ago 1,134 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5866901
Cavan star Thomas Galligan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Cavan star Thomas Galligan.
Cavan star Thomas Galligan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

THE CAVAN FOOTBALLERS look set to be without the services of 2020 All-Star midfielder Thomas Galligan as he is reported to be going travelling.

The 26-year-old, who was instrumental to the Breffni County’s Ulster SFC triumph two years ago, is understood to be heading to Australia which would rule him out of next year’s campaign.

Galligan is also injured at the moment after suffering a broken collarbone and is a massive loss to his club Lacken who are competing in the quarter-final of the Cavan SFC this weekend.

Speaking to the Irish News, Cavan manager Mickey Graham says the talented midfielder has not yet decided on a timeframe for his travels.

“We said when the club season’s over we’d have a chat,” said Graham.

“Thomas indicated last year when he was qualified as a physiotherapist he was going to do a wee bit of travelling. He hadn’t a timeframe set on it, and it’s the same at this moment in time – he still hasn’t a timeframe set on it.”

Graham was recently appointed for another two years in charge of Cavan having guided his home county to the final of the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022.

As previously reported by The42, Mayo’s James Burke has been added to the backroom team as a coach for next year. Burke has worked with James Horan over the last four years with the Mayo footballers and was part of the proposed management team headed by Ray Dempsey, a candidate in the recent Mayo managerial race.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Ryan McMenamin, Sean Johnston and John Denning are also included on the management ticket.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie