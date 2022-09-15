Big blow for Cavan as All-Star midfielder set to miss 2023 season to go travelling

THE CAVAN FOOTBALLERS look set to be without the services of 2020 All-Star midfielder Thomas Galligan as he is reported to be going travelling.

The 26-year-old, who was instrumental to the Breffni County’s Ulster SFC triumph two years ago, is understood to be heading to Australia which would rule him out of next year’s campaign.

Galligan is also injured at the moment after suffering a broken collarbone and is a massive loss to his club Lacken who are competing in the quarter-final of the Cavan SFC this weekend.

Speaking to the Irish News, Cavan manager Mickey Graham says the talented midfielder has not yet decided on a timeframe for his travels.

“We said when the club season’s over we’d have a chat,” said Graham.

“Thomas indicated last year when he was qualified as a physiotherapist he was going to do a wee bit of travelling. He hadn’t a timeframe set on it, and it’s the same at this moment in time – he still hasn’t a timeframe set on it.”

Graham was recently appointed for another two years in charge of Cavan having guided his home county to the final of the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022.

As previously reported by The42, Mayo’s James Burke has been added to the backroom team as a coach for next year. Burke has worked with James Horan over the last four years with the Mayo footballers and was part of the proposed management team headed by Ray Dempsey, a candidate in the recent Mayo managerial race.

Ryan McMenamin, Sean Johnston and John Denning are also included on the management ticket.

