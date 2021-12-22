Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 22 December 2021
Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel warns against witch hunt for unvaccinated players

The Chelsea boss is without a number of senior players for their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

By Press Association Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,073 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5638957
Thomas Tuchel (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Thomas Tuchel (file pic).
Thomas Tuchel (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated at 20.36

THOMAS TUCHEL has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.

Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.

The European champions are without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests for tonight’s Carabao Cup match with Brentford.

But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.

Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he has made an impassioned plea for a level-headed approach.

“Covid is obviously causing us an issue, but it’s not that we have all unvaccinated infected,” said Tuchel.

“We have vaccinated players who are positive.

“I don’t want to get involved in pointing fingers and starting the hunt for non-vaccinated people.

“This is a choice to make. Leave it there.”

Chelsea will dip into their vast academy talent pool to plug the Covid gaps for the midweek Brentford trip.

Tuchel was left “a little bit angry” by the Premier League’s refusal to postpone Sunday’s goalless draw at Wolves, but the German coach insisted that matter is now closed.

Jorginho has provided a conclusive negative Covid test and is available again, though Trevoh Chalobah is a doubt with a knee problem and Andreas Christensen is carrying a knock.

Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are all missing again, however.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Lewis Baker would definitely have been among the academy talents on view in west London, only for the 26-year-old to return a positive Covid test.

“We cannot force people to get vaccinated and I will not change my opinion on that,” said Tuchel.

“You can have an opinion, I can have an opinion but a player can also have an opinion.

“I am not the guy to comment on that, I am not the expert here. There are experts in this country, all over the rest of Europe. Ask them and ask me please about football.

“I am vaccinated, I took the decision for me and that’s it.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie