Thomas Tuchel recalls Rashford and Henderson in his first England squad

THOMAS TUCHEL HAS handed recalls to Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson and named uncapped defenders Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn in his first England squad.

Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor has selected 26 players for this month’s World Cup qualifiers at Wembley against Albania and Latvia.

Tuchel has been using a 55-man long list and the England boss has rewarded Arsenal left-back Lewis-Skelly, 18, for his impressive performances since making his senior bow in September.

Advertisement

Towering Newcastle defender Burn is the most surprising name in Tuchel’s squad having received his first call-up at the age of 32.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford are the other uncapped players involved, but have previously been selected by the senior team.

Rashford returns to the international set-up having made a promising start to life on loan at Aston Villa after being sidelined at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old was omitted from Southgate’s Euros squad last summer and the Nations League campaign overseen by interim boss Lee Carsley, as was veteran Ajax midfielder Henderson who also returns to the fold.

Reece James, who Tuchel managed at Chelsea, is also included in the squad, having last played for England against Italy two years ago.

There was no place for Conor Gallagher, Jack Grealish or James Maddison, nor Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarrad Branthwaite and Angel Gomes.

Ollie Watkins and Harry Maguire appeared to miss out through injury.

Ben White was again conspicuous by his absence after the Arsenal defender ruled himself out of international selection under the last regime.