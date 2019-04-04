This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ticket details announced for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final date with Toulouse

Prices for this month’s clash in the Aviva Stadium start at €25.

By Cian Roche Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 10:40 AM
1 hour ago 2,381 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4576348
Leinster and Toulouse met in this year's pool stages.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Leinster and Toulouse met in this year's pool stages.
Leinster and Toulouse met in this year's pool stages.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

TICKET DETAILS HAVE been announced for Leinster’s upcoming Champions Cup semi-final clash with French side Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

Leo Cullen’s men welcome the Top14 outfit to Dublin on Sunday, 21 April [KO 3.15pm, Virgin Media One].

Priority sale for Leinster season ticket holders begins today (Thursday 4 April) at 12pm, while remaining Leinster tickets will be placed on general sale on Tuesday 9 April at 5pm.

Tickets will go on public sale this Friday at noon.

Ticket pricing for the semi-final showdown is as follows:

Premium €80, with general admission prices ranging from €25 to €70 (Cat 1: €70; Cat 2: €60; Cat 3: €50; Cat 4: €40; Cat 5: €25).

Parent & Child Packages are also available (ratio: 1 adult to 8 kids). These are available in the following categories:

Cat 2: Adult €60, Child €30, Cat 3: Adult €50, Child €25.

Reigning European champions Leinster booked their place in the semi-final of the competition with a 21-18 win over provincial rivals, Ulster.

Leinster and Toulouse have already clashed this season in the pool stage with Toulouse winning 28-27 in October in France before Leinster turned the tables in January at the RDS as they sealed a 29-13 success.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

