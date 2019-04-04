Ticket details announced for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final date with Toulouse

Leinster and Toulouse met in this year's pool stages.

TICKET DETAILS HAVE been announced for Leinster’s upcoming Champions Cup semi-final clash with French side Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

Leo Cullen’s men welcome the Top14 outfit to Dublin on Sunday, 21 April [KO 3.15pm, Virgin Media One].

Priority sale for Leinster season ticket holders begins today (Thursday 4 April) at 12pm, while remaining Leinster tickets will be placed on general sale on Tuesday 9 April at 5pm.

Tickets will go on public sale this Friday at noon.

Ticket pricing for the semi-final showdown is as follows:

Premium €80, with general admission prices ranging from €25 to €70 (Cat 1: €70; Cat 2: €60; Cat 3: €50; Cat 4: €40; Cat 5: €25).

Parent & Child Packages are also available (ratio: 1 adult to 8 kids). These are available in the following categories:

Cat 2: Adult €60, Child €30, Cat 3: Adult €50, Child €25.

Reigning European champions Leinster booked their place in the semi-final of the competition with a 21-18 win over provincial rivals, Ulster.

Leinster and Toulouse have already clashed this season in the pool stage with Toulouse winning 28-27 in October in France before Leinster turned the tables in January at the RDS as they sealed a 29-13 success.

