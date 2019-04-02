Free-to-air coverage confirmed for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final on Easter Sunday

IT’S BEEN CONFIRMED that Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse will be broadcast on Virgin Media’s free-to-air offering on Sunday 21 April.

The Easter Sunday clash at the Aviva Stadium will kick off at 3.15pm and will be televised live on Virgin Media One.

The broadcaster confirmed today that they have secured the rights for Leinster’s semi-final which means fans will have to tune in to BT Sport to watch Munster’s tie on Saturday 20 April against Saracens.

That game kicks off at 3pm in the Ricoh Arena, a repeat of the 2017 semi-final when Saracens triumphed 26-10 in Dublin. Saracens went on to lift the title that season while Munster are bidding to reach a final for the first time since 2008.

Reigning champions Leinster take on the outfit that they share top spot on the roll of honour with as Toulouse have also claimed four title wins.

The sides have already clashed this season in the pool stage with Toulouse winning 28-27 in October in France before Leinster turned the tables in January at the RDS as they sealed a 29-13 success.

2018-19 Champions Cup semi-finals

Saturday 20 April: Saracens v Munster, Ricoh Arena, 3pm, (BT Sport)

Sunday 21 April: Leinster v Toulouse, Aviva Stadium, 3.15pm, (Virgin Media One)

