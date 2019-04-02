This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Free-to-air coverage confirmed for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final on Easter Sunday

Virgin Media One will broadcast the tie against Toulouse on 21 April.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 12:43 PM
14 minutes ago 607 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4572651
Leinster players celebrating a James Ryan try against Toulouse last October.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IT’S BEEN CONFIRMED that Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse will be broadcast on Virgin Media’s free-to-air offering on Sunday 21 April.

The Easter Sunday clash at the Aviva Stadium will kick off at 3.15pm and will be televised live on Virgin Media One. 

The broadcaster confirmed today that they have secured the rights for Leinster’s semi-final which means fans will have to tune in to BT Sport to watch Munster’s tie on Saturday 20 April against Saracens.

That game kicks off at 3pm in the Ricoh Arena, a repeat of the 2017 semi-final when Saracens triumphed 26-10 in Dublin. Saracens went on to lift the title that season while Munster are bidding to reach a final for the first time since 2008.

Reigning champions Leinster take on the outfit that they share top spot on the roll of honour with as Toulouse have also claimed four title wins.

The sides have already clashed this season in the pool stage with Toulouse winning 28-27 in October in France before Leinster turned the tables in January at the RDS as they sealed a 29-13 success.

2018-19 Champions Cup semi-finals

  • Saturday 20 April: Saracens v Munster, Ricoh Arena, 3pm, (BT Sport)
  • Sunday 21 April: Leinster v Toulouse, Aviva Stadium, 3.15pm, (Virgin Media One)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

