Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Tiger Roll's Grand National hat-trick bid hinges on certain conditions - O'Leary

The Gigginstown racing manager says the Gordon Elliott-trained horse needs a rating of 165 or lower.

By Racing Post Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,455 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4761275
Tiger Roll and Keith Donoghue racing in Navan earlier this year.
Image: Peter Mooney/INPHO
Tiger Roll and Keith Donoghue racing in Navan earlier this year.
Tiger Roll and Keith Donoghue racing in Navan earlier this year.
Image: Peter Mooney/INPHO

TIGER ROLL WILL aim to emulate the legendary Red Rum by bidding for a third Grand National only if the handicapper allots him a rating of 165 or lower, according to Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O’Leary.

Outlining plans for the dual Grand National hero, O’Leary said: “He won’t run at the Cheltenham November meeting this year because it’s a handicap.

“He’ll have a run over hurdles before Christmas, then onto the Boyne Hurdle before running in the cross-country chase at Cheltenham.

“If they compress the weights for the Grand National, we’ll run – but only if they condense the weights. We’re rated 171 – if he’s off 165 he’ll run but if he’s off 166 he won’t be running.”

O’Leary admitted he had been caught off guard by the outpouring of affection directed towards Tiger Roll – who won last season’s race off a mark of 159 – but insists Gordon Elliott and Keith Donoghue deserve all the credit for such heroics.

He added:

This horse keeps on rewriting the book. Don Cossack was a brilliant horse but Tiger Roll is doing things that no horse has done before. It’s a testament to his trainer and all the lads up in Cullentra.

“People forget that this horse had stopped racing. He’d given up the ghost and stopped racing but Gordon and Keith got him back and he’s a superstar now. It’s incredible. Even we [Eddie and Michael O'Leary] are coming around to the idea that he’s a superstar.”

Brian Fleming; for more visit the Racing Post   

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

