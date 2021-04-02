BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 2 April 2021
Tiger Roll to run at Aintree rather than Irish Grand National

Jack Kennedy is in line for the Betway Bowl ride.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Apr 2021, 11:36 AM
Tiger Roll and jockey Keith Donoghue on the way to winning the Glenfarclas Chase during day two of the Cheltenham Festival last month.
Image: PA
Image: PA

TIGER ROLL WILL miss Monday’s Irish Grand National in favour of a run at Aintree. 

But the 11-year-old will not have another tilt at English Grand National, instead running in the Grade 1 Betway Bowl next week rather than the showpiece at Fairyhouse. 

And jockey Jack Kennedy could get the leg up on Tiger Roll for the first time since October 2017.

The five-times Cheltenham Festival winner returned to top form when running out an easy winner of the cross country chase, his third victory in the race.

However, he had already been scratched from the Randox Grand National as his connections felt his handicap mark was “unfair”.

“He’s come out of Cheltenham great,” said Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for Gigginstown House Stud.

“His weight at Fairyhouse had no bearing on this decision. Our thinking is let’s run him in the Bowl and let the handicapper see.

“Keith (Donoghue) tends to only ride him in the cross country, so I would imagine Jack Kennedy will be riding him – but we haven’t confirmed that yet.

“Mind you, the Bowl doesn’t look a very good race this year and it’s likely to be a very small field.”

 

 

