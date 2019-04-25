This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tiger Woods to return to Japan after long absence for historic PGA Tour event

It’ll be the Masters champion’s first time to compete there since 2006.

By AFP Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 8:08 AM
54 minutes ago 743 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4606032
Woods after winning the Masters this month.
Image: David J. Phillip
Woods after winning the Masters this month.
Woods after winning the Masters this month.
Image: David J. Phillip

NEWLY CROWNED MASTERS champion Tiger Woods has announced that he will return to Japan for the first time in more than a decade to play in a new US PGA Tour event in October.

“I’m excited to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October, and return to Japan, one of my favorite countries. It’s going to be a fun fall,” tweeted the 43-year-old American.

Woods stunned the sporting world earlier this month by completing an epic comeback from spinal fusion surgery to win his 15th major at Augusta National and his first since the 2008 US Open.

A 2009 sex scandal followed by knee and back injuries that required seven operations had led to an 11-year major drought.

But his fairytale fifth green jacket has put Woods firmly back in pursuit of the all-time record of 18 major wins by Jack Nicklaus.

The ZOZO Championship will be held from October 24-27 at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club near Tokyo as the second of three big prize money Asian events on the early part of the 2019-2020 US PGA Tour calendar.

It will offer a purse of $9.75 million — a record for Japan — and replaces Malaysia’s CIMB Classic.

The other two events on the Tour’s Asian swing are the CJ Cup in South Korea, which was launched in 2017, and the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China.

tiger Source: Tiger Woods Twitter.

Woods has tasted success in Japan before, winning back-to-back trophies at the Dunlop Phoenix in 2004 and 2005. He missing out on a hat-trick of Japan titles in a 2006 playoff loss to Ireland’s Padraig Harrington.

Golf is one of Japan’s most popular sports and the PGA are hoping to boost their presence ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will feature the sport at the Kasumigaseki course, where US President Donald Trump played on a trip to the country.

The sponsor, billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who runs Japan’s largest online fashion store ZOZOTOWN, is no stranger to publicity.

He holds the record for the most retweets of all time — 4.3 million — after he promised one million yen ($9,250) in cash each to 100 randomly selected followers.

Maezawa has also paid an undisclosed sum for a ticket on fellow tycoon Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket around the moon as early as 2023 and the passionate art collector also plans to take around half a dozen artists with him on the trip.

His firm’s stock spiked more than three percent after he returned to Twitter to retweet Woods’s announcement.

– © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie