Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board in transparency move amid Saudi merger

TIGER WOODS IS joining the PGA Tour’s newly expanded policy board, the tour announced today, in a move aimed at cooling player tensions over secrecy surrounding merger talks with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

The 15-time major champion, a long-time supporter of the PGA Tour in its fight with upstart LIV, will have a direct say in approving any eventual deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the framework of which was unveiled in June to the shock of tour players.

Advertisement

“I’m honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour,” Woods said in a statement from the tour.

“This is a critical point for the tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in tour operations are in the best interest of all tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.”

PGA commissioner Jay Monahan said future rule changes will require the involvement and approval of the six player directors from the board, including Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Also, the special advisor to the player directors, Colin Neville, will be fully aware of the state of talks on the “framework agreement” with LIV, which the board must approve by the end of the year in order for the controversial merger to occur.

“The players thank commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love,” Woods said.

“He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

– © AFP 2023