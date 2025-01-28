Advertisement
Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club is seen watching his shot after hitting into a digital screen. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeGolf

Tiger Woods gets better of Rory McIlroy in TGL clash

Jupiter Links triumphed in overtime, winning a nearest the pin decider after the teams had finished level at 3-3.
10.31am, 28 Jan 2025

TIGER WOODS SAID his Jupiter Links team’s meeting with fellow co-owner Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common side had delivered “what we had envisioned” from Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL).

Jupiter Links triumphed in overtime, winning a nearest the pin decider after the teams had finished level at 3-3 in the fledgling indoor league’s most competitive match to date.

Adam Scott holed a 31-foot birdie putt to win the 14th hole for Boston and level the match, but Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner won their nearest-the-pin shootouts to clinch victory for Jupiter Links.

Kim, who had earlier holed three pressure putts to halve holes, came close to holing his shot at the extra hole.

Woods, who incurred a penalty stroke who took too long over an eight-foot birdie putt to halve the 10th hole against McIlroy, was delighted with what the match produced.

“It is so different to normal golf. It was definitely different than when we first played,” he said.

“This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered.”

McIlroy, who was joined by US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Australian Adam Scott, said it was “amazing” to play against Woods under fresh conditions.

“I’ve shared the course with him many times, and I’ve been in a couple of final groups with him, and he has just as much intensity out there tonight as he does when he’s trying to win a major championship or trying to finish,” he said.

“It’s amazing to go up and to compete against one of your heroes.

“This is competition, at the end of the day, and we’re all trying to beat each other as best we can.”

