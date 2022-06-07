Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 7 June 2022
Advertisement

Tiger Woods says he will miss US Open next week

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship last month.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 939 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5785006
Woods hits a shot at the PGA Championship.
Image: Shane Cossey
Woods hits a shot at the PGA Championship.
Woods hits a shot at the PGA Championship.
Image: Shane Cossey

TIGER WOODS HAS ANNOUNCED today that he will not play next week’s US Open at Brookline to continue his recovery from severe leg injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship last month after the third round.

“I previously informed (organizers) the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods tweeted, adding that he is still planning to play in the British Open at St Andrews, which starts on July 14.

“I’m excited to get back out there soon.”

The 46-year-old made a surprise return at the Masters in April, after needing surgery to repair his right leg following the car crash in February 2021.

He made the cut at Augusta National and at the PGA at Southern Hills, where he pulled out following the third-worst major round of his career.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie