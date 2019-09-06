This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 September, 2019
'Tim is the best young manager in the league': Clancy and Doherty agree new Drogheda deals

Tim Clancy and Kevin Doherty have both signed new two-year contracts with Drogheda.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 6 Sep 2019, 7:21 PM
4 minutes ago 64 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4799341
35-year-old Drogheda boss Tim Clancy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
35-year-old Drogheda boss Tim Clancy.
35-year-old Drogheda boss Tim Clancy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE been handed a big boost ahead of next Friday’s massive top-of-the-table clash against title rivals Shelbourne with Tim Clancy and Kevin Doherty both agreeing new deals.

Clancy took over as manager in December 2017 and led the Louth club to the play-offs in his first season in charge. Former Shelbourne boss Doherty has been his ever-present assistant in the dugout and together the pair have transformed Drogheda into title challengers.

The side were considered outsiders for the First Division crown at the start of 2019 but can secure the title by winning their final two games this season.

Clancy’s side welcome league leaders Shelbourne to United Park next Friday night. A win for the Dubliners will see them crowned champions, however victory for Drogheda would see them dramatically leapfrog Shels into top spot.

Commenting on Clancy and Doherty’s new two-year deals, Drogheda chairman Conor Hoey said: “This is sensational news for the club. Tim is undoubtedly the best young manager in the League of Ireland.

sean-brennan-celebrates-scoring-a-goal-with-a-bottle-thrown-onto-the-pitch Drogheda beat Shelbourne in a dramatic play-off last season. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“Along with Kevin Doherty, he has built one of the most entertaining teams we have had in years.

“Ahead of our huge clash with Shelbourne, this is a huge boost for the club and really augurs well for the future.”

Clancy took over the club at just 33-years-old, having played his final season in League of Ireland football as a defender at United Park.

After impressing with an attacking style of football which led Drogheda to the play-offs during his first year in charge, Clancy was approached by Shelbourne to become their new manager.

Clancy’s side beat Shelbourne in the play-offs and he was wanted to succeed Owen Heary at Tolka Park, however the Trim native chose to remain with Drogheda instead.

The club, who have scored an impressive 57 goals in 25 games, are currently in second place with two games remaining — next week’s pivotal meeting with the Reds followed by an away trip to face Bray Wanderers on the final day of the season.

