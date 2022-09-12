Tipp native Maher confirmed as new Laois boss

WILLIE MAHER has been confirmed as the new boss of Laois hurlers.

The Ballingarry native was manager when Tipperary won the All-Ireland minor title in 2012, subsequently taking over the county’s U21 side.

Maher also worked as a selector with the Waterford senior hurlers in 2014, while he managed Cuala to Dublin senior hurling championships in 2019 and 2020. Maher is currently manager of Kilkenny club Bennettsbridge.

The retired hurler also captained the Tipperary to a minor All-Ireland title in 1996 among other feats during his playing days.

A statement issued by the county of Twitter read: “Laois GAA are delighted to announce that Willie Maher’s name was submitted to the Laois GAA Executive by the Hurling selection committee tonight for the position of Senior Hurling Manager and was ratified accordingly.”