Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 12 September 2022
Advertisement

Tipp native Maher confirmed as new Laois boss

The coach previously managed Cuala to Dublin senior hurling championships in 2019 and 2020.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Sep 2022, 8:18 PM
31 minutes ago 1,865 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5864320
Willie Maher (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Willie Maher (file pic).
Willie Maher (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WILLIE MAHER has been confirmed as the new boss of Laois hurlers.

The Ballingarry native was manager when Tipperary won the All-Ireland minor title in 2012, subsequently taking over the county’s U21 side.

Maher also worked as a selector with the Waterford senior hurlers in 2014, while he managed Cuala to Dublin senior hurling championships in 2019 and 2020. Maher is currently manager of Kilkenny club Bennettsbridge.

The retired hurler also captained the Tipperary to a minor All-Ireland title in 1996 among other feats during his playing days.

A statement issued by the county of Twitter read: “Laois GAA are delighted to announce that Willie Maher’s name was submitted to the Laois GAA Executive by the Hurling selection committee tonight for the position of Senior Hurling Manager and was ratified accordingly.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie