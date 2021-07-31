It’s win or bust time as the Premier county and the Déise collide in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
No changes to either side ahead of throw-in. Almost ready to play ball!
Waterford
1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)
2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan).
(Subs listed in graphic below)
📣The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Tipperary in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final tomorrow has been named⬇️— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) July 30, 2021
Best of luck to Liam Cahill, his management team and all of the panel!#deiseabú ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/P1o4K0Ljbd
Tipperary
1. Barry Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Óg)
5. Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s), 6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), 7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Alan Flynn (Kildangan), 9. Michael Breen (Ballina)
10. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg), 14. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 15. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch).
(Subs listed in graphic below)
July 31, 2021
Happy All-Ireland quarter-final day to you!
Sinéad Farrell here and you’re very welcome along to Th42′s live coverage of today’s action as Tipperary take on Waterford for a place in the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals.
And of course, the clash of Cork and Dublin will be along later.
