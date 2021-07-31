Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Advertisement

Liveblog

5,689 Views 1 Comment
Share

No changes to either side ahead of throw-in. Almost ready to play ball!

Not long to go now, let us know in the comment section below how you see this one going?

And if you’re in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, do get in touch and let us know.

Waterford 

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan).

(Subs listed in graphic below)

Tipperary 

1. Barry Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Óg)

5. Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s), 6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), 7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Alan Flynn (Kildangan), 9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg), 14. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 15. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch).

(Subs listed in graphic below)

Happy All-Ireland quarter-final day to you!

Sinéad Farrell here and you’re very welcome along to Th42′s live coverage of today’s action as Tipperary take on Waterford for a place in the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals.

And of course, the clash of Cork and Dublin will be along later.

Tipperary come into this game after a bruising defeat against Limerick while Waterford will be buoyed by that big win over Galway.
We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes as we edge towards the 1.30pm throw-in so do stay with us.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie