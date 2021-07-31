39 mins ago

Happy All-Ireland quarter-final day to you!

Sinéad Farrell here and you’re very welcome along to Th42′s live coverage of today’s action as Tipperary take on Waterford for a place in the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals.

And of course, the clash of Cork and Dublin will be along later.

Tipperary come into this game after a bruising defeat against Limerick while Waterford will be buoyed by that big win over Galway.

We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes as we edge towards the 1.30pm throw-in so do stay with us.