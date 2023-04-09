All-Ireland champions Kerry await as three-goal Tipp hold off Waterford

Tipperary 3-9

Waterford 1-11

SECOND-HALF GOALS from Stephen Quirke and Paudie Feehan sealed Tipperary’s progress into the Munster senior football championship semi-finals.

David Power’s side ran out four-point winners against Waterford at Semple Stadium to set a date with Kerry on 22 April.

Steven O’Brien’s goal in the 27th minute was the difference between the sides at the break, helping Tipp into a 1-5 to 0-5 lead.

But it was Waterford who had the best of the third quarter, and Jason Curry’s third free of the afternoon cut the Déise’s deficit to the minimum, 1-6 to 0-8.

Waterford then hit the front when Darragh Corcoran scored to put them ahead 1-8 to 1-7 just before the hour mark.

But their lead was short-lived as Quirke hit a quick fire 1-1 to restore an advantage which Tipp would not relinquish.

Feehan’s goal in additional time made their victory safe as Tipp’s thoughts turned to their meeting with the All-Ireland champions and a trip to Killarney in two weekends’ time.