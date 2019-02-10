Casey strikes late goal as Tipp come back to shock Donegal

Tipperary 3-9

Donegal 0-13

John Fallon reports from Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY GOT THEIR season up and running in earnest by striking for goals at crucial stages to shock Donegal at Semple Stadium.

It’s only Tipperary’s second-ever competitive win over Donegal but it was a deserved success as they came good when it mattered most in the closing quarter.

Donegal only led by three points at half time, having played with the wind and they also missed a penalty in the opening half of a contest played in front of 1,403.

The sides were level four times in the opening half but Donegal, backed by a strong breeze, went in leading by 0-10 to 1-04 at the interval.

Their lead would have been greater had Tipperary goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly not produced a great save from a Jamie Brennan penalty three minutes from the break after full-back John Meagher was adjudged to have fouled Hugh McFadden.

Tipperary got a brilliant start against the breeze when Steven O’Brien soloed through to shoot to the net after two minutes.

Donegal got back on level terms through efforts from Oisin Gallen, Ciaran Thompson and Michael Langan.

Then Niall O’Donnell edged them in front for the first time after 10 minutes when Niall O’Donnell pointed from the right but Philip Austin cancelled that out with a good effort.

Langan and Austin exchanged points and then Thompson and Conor Sweeney did likewise to leave it 1-3 to 0-6 after 20 minutes.

Donegal pulled away in a good spell with Brennan kicking a couple of good points and Thompson landed another from the right before Brian Fox pulled back a point for Tipperary.

Then came the penalty save before Gallen put three between them at the break when he fisted over an effort.

The first score of the second half didn’t come until the 15th minute when Langan pointed a free for Donegal. By that stage Tipperary had kicked five wides in the second half and Donegal had registered two.

Tipperary got a lifeline when a free from 45 metres from Liam McGrath ended up in the net when goalkeeper Shaun Patton and Hugh McFadden got their calls wrong.

That left Tipperary trailing by a point before Gallen and Liam Boland exchanged points and then Thompson and Brian Fox did likewise.

But Tipperary struck the next crucial score when Liam Casey drilled low to the net with five minutes left after being set up by Liam McGrath.

Casey quickly followed with a free and Tipperary wrapped up a deserved success with points from Sweeney and O’Brien.

Scorers for Tipperary: Steven O’Brien 1-1, Liam Casey 1-1, Liam McGrath 1-0 (f), Philip Austin 0-2, Conor Sweeney 0-2 (0-1f), Brian Fox 0-2, Liam Boland 0-1.

Scorers for Donegal: Ciaran Thompson 0-4 (2f, 1 sideline), Oisin Gallen 0-3 (0-1f), Michael Langan 0-3 (0-1f), Jamie Brennan 0-2, Niall O’Donnell 0-1

TIPPERARY

1. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

6. Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

10. Philip Austin (Borrisokane)

11. Liam Casey (Cahir)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe)

14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Substitutes:

16. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for O’Halloran (51)

17. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan) for Feehan (58)

18. Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan) for Austin (74)

19. Paddy Codd (Killenaule) for Fahey (75)

20. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) for Jack Kennedy (66)

DONEGAL

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunans)

4. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs)

3. Brendan McCole (St Nauls)

26. Tony McCleneghan (Moville)

19. Stephen McMenamin (Red Hughs Killygordan)

5. Caolan Ward (St Eunans)

7. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)

18. Jason McGee (Cloughaneely)

11. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill)

12. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana)

9. Michael Langan (St Michaels)

10. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunans)

15. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran)

22. Oisín Gallen (Sean MacCumhaills)

Substitutes:

14. Martin McElhinney (St Michaels) for Gallen (65)

17. Leo McLoone (Naomh Conaill) for McGee (45)

21. Paul Brennan (Bundoran) for McMenamin (60)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

