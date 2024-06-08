Tipp on lookout for new football manager as Paul Kelly steps down following Limerick loss

PAUL KELLY HAS stepped down as Tipperary senior football manager after one season in the role.

The Dublin native informed the panel of his decision after their season was ended with a 1-18 to 1-10 defeat against Limerick in the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final.

Kelly was appointed on a three-year term last November but was hampered by players dropping out ahead of the campaign and by big-name injuries during it.

They suffered a loss to Waterford in the Munster quarter-final but a last-gasp win over Wexford was enough to progress to the Tailteann knockout stages.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his tenure, Kelly suggested the development of a strength and conditioning strategy would be vital to Tipp’s future progress.

“S&C and athletic performance is not built on six or nine months. It’s built on 12 months of the year, so to speak. Maybe there’s a bit to go there.

“You could see the benefit of Adrian (O’Brien)’s work with Limerick over the years on the flipside. S&C is an area where more needs to be done on a continuous basis.

“The development of a strategy would be quite important going forward from a club football perspective because club is where it all starts.

“That strategy, aligned properly, brings forward the right type of player and the right build of player, rather than trying to fix it after.”

Kelly’s late appointment had them behind the eight ball from the off, finishing sixth in Division 4 of the League. They beat Longford and drew with London and Waterford, losing their other games.

He lauded his panel for their commitment to the Tipperary cause all year.

“It’s not as glamorous as playing the other code but from the start of when we came in until now, those lads have put in anything you’ve asked them to do.

“I’ve the height of regard and the height of respect for what they’re willing to do for their county. Hopefully they can get a bit more backing going forward.”