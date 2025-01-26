Tipp newcomers make their mark in emphatic win over Galway

Galway 2-16

Tipperary 3-25

Stephen Barry reports from Pearse Stadium

TWO FANBASES CAME to Pearse Stadium for opening day unsure of their outlook for the year ahead. Amid 13 League debutants, Tipperary left more optimistic with a 12-point victory over Galway despite shipping two consolation goals.

Both teams had 10 different scorers but those Tipp marksmen did the heavier damage with their two newcomers on the inside line, Darragh McCarthy and Dylan Walsh, sharing 2-9.

The yellow wind warning expired at 3pm in Galway but this is Pearse Stadium, and it was still gusting across the grounds for throw-in, which was delayed five minutes to 3.50pm.

There were eight debutants named to start, four on either side, with the new faces taking over free-taking responsibilities in McCarthy and Galway’s Rory Burke.

Brian McGrath is hit by Donal O'Shea. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Micheál Donoghue’s return brought a new broom with newcomers in Seán Murphy, Michael Garvey, Oisín Lohan, and Burke, plus substitutes Cillian Whelan, Shane Morgan, and Anthony Burns.

Liam Cahill handed debuts to Michael Corcoran, Sam O’Farrell, Dylan Walsh, and McCarthy, while Robert Doyle was drafted in at half-time and Conor Martin for a finish.

The hosts got off to a bright start with Cianan Fahy pointing from the throw-in and Oisín Lohan adding a second within the first minute.

Tipp almost conjured a goal in response. Walsh chose the right finish with a low drive but Éanna Murphy saved superbly.

Kevin Cooney’s terrific sideline cut made it 0-4 to 0-2 but Tipp struck the next 1-2.

Galway had cause for a free out over a McCarthy foul on Shane Cooney before the goal. Instead, Walsh dashed through and though he hit the side-netting, Colm Lyons called a foul against Seán Murphy. McCarthy dispatched a bullet to the bottom corner.

Conor Whelan found the side-netting in a similar scenario at the other end after being fouled but play was called back for a free.

Tipp added another three in a row with Willie Connors finishing an intricate passing move and Ronan Maher drawing one between the posts for 1-7 to 0-5.

Kevin Cooney skittled another goal chance wide while Jake Morris brought a save from Éanna Murphy.

But Tipp finished the half stronger with four points on the spin from McCarthy (two frees), Gearóid O’Connor, and Morris. A Tom Monaghan reply made it 1-13 to 0-9 at the break.

Tipp had created twice as many chances as Galway in the first half, 24 to 12, but converted just half. They would improve that significantly in the second half as Galway grew more wasteful.

Darragh McCarthy. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Alan Tynan was lucky not to see red after a flick back at Garvey and Tipp made the game safe within nine minutes of the second half.

Tipp employed short puck-outs throughout with much success. The biggest reward came when, after a quick one-two, Rhys Shelly launched the sliotar long down the middle and it popped out of a ruck perfectly for O’Connor to whip to the net.

Tipp extended their dominance to a 2-4 streak. Walsh had his deserved goal in the 51st minute after catching out his marker with a backdoor cut for a free run at the posts. The gap was 16, 3-18 to 0-11, now.

It maxed out at 17 before two late goals. Shelly fumbled a Declan McLoughlin shot for John Fleming to bundle home in the 66th minute before McLoughlin found the net in the first added minute.

Scorers for Galway: Rory Burke 0-4 (4 frees), Declan McLoughlin 1-0, John Fleming 1-0, Oisín Lohan 0-3, Conor Whelan 0-3, Kevin Cooney 0-2 (1 sideline cut), TJ Brennan 0-1, Cianan Fahy 0-1, Tom Monaghan 0-1, Liam Collins 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 1-6 (1-0 penalty, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65), Dylan Walsh 1-3, Gearóid O’Connor 1-2, Willie Connors 0-3, Jake Morris 0-3, Sam O’Farrell 0-2, Craig Morgan 0-2, Andy Ormond 0-2, Ronan Maher 0-1, Joe Fogarty 0-1.

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

4. Seán Murphy (Clarinbridge), 3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’), 2. Jack Grealish (Gort)

5. Michael Garvey (Cappataggle), 6. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’), 7. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

8. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 9. Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Rory Burke (Oranmore-Maree), 11. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 12. Oisín Lohan (Skehana-Mountbellew-Moylough)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara – captain), 14. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields), 15. Liam Collins (Cappataggle)

Subs:

19. Cillian Whelan (Turloughmore) for Garvey (47)

25. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt) for O’Shea (47)

22. Declan McLoughlin (Portumna) for K Cooney (54)

18. Shane Morgan (Loughrea) for S Cooney (55)

26. Anthony Burns (Loughrea) for Collins (69)

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 22. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

7. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 13. Andy Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

14. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 15. Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry)

Subs:

18. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Corcoran (h-t)

17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Ormond (52)

20. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s) for Doyle (53-55, blood)

4. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall) for Tynan (55)

20. Kennedy for McGrath (58)

21. Conor Martin (Cappawhite) for O’Connor (65)

Ref: Colm Lyons (Cork)