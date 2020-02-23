This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

0-14 for Forde as Tipperary shoot 3-27 in victory over 14-man Westmeath

Jake Morris, Cian Darcy and Seamus Callanan bagged the goals in Tipperary’s victory.

By Daragh Small Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 4:47 PM
46 minutes ago 2,092 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5018807

Tipperary 3-27
Westmeath 0-16

Daragh Small reports from Semple Stadium

JASON FORDE SCORED 0-14 as reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary stayed in the hunt for the knockout stages of the hurling league today with victory over a Westmeath team that finished with 14 men.

jason-forde-and-aonghus-clarke Jason Forde in action against Westmaeth's Aonghus Clarke

This Division 1 Group A game was refixed from Nenagh to Semple Stadium in Thurles, and the hosts coped better in the wide expanses.

Tipperary didn’t have to go through the gears in the first half and they still held a comfortable, 2-14 to 0-7, advantage at the interval. Cian Darcy and Jake Morris were the goal-scorers.

Westmeath had Killian Doyle sent-off shortly after half-time and Tipperary went through motions from thereon with Séamus Callanan scoring a late goal. But this wasn’t a great preparation for tougher tests to come.

Killian Doyle was a late inclusion in the Westmeath starting 15 and he scored a couple of points to keep them alive in the game early on. Jason Forde popped over two frees in the opening four minutes but Westmeath were level when Derek McNicholas scored a fine effort down the left wing.

Mark Kehoe and Doyle exchanged points but then Tipperary flexed their muscles and there was no stopping them between the 11th and 19th minutes. Unfortunately for the visitors Tipperary’s domination stemmed from a mistake by Westmeath goalkeeper Aaron McHugh. He was forced into a mishit clearance by the Séamus Callanan, who was starting his first game this year, and when Darcy claimed possession he had the easiest of finishes.

seamus-callanan Seamus Callanan in action for Tipperary against Westmeath

Tipperary had scored three points in a row prior to that 16th minute strike, and another brilliant shot from Michael Breen yielded a 1-7 to 0-3 lead.

Killian Doyle hit back but it was only a momentary reprieve, Forde and Alan Flynn combined for two points each before the killer score from Morris. Darcy burst through, looking to finish off his second goal and when Conor Shaw got in the hook, Morris flicked the ball to the net.

Doyle scored his fourth point but Westmeath were trailing 2-11 to 0-5 with six minutes of normal time remaining in the first half and Forde’s stunning sideline cut was the perfect way to round off the scoring before the break with Tipperary leading 2-14 to 0-7.

killian-doyle-leaves-the-pitch-after-being-is-sent-off Westmeath's Killian Doyle leaves the pitch after being sent-off. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Forde piled on the pressure again on the restart, he brought his tally to double figures from a free, and then disaster struck for Westmeath. Killian Doyle scored a free in the 39th minute but moments he was awarded a straight red card for a collision with Seán O’Brien, where the Raharney forward ended up with a broken hurl.

Westmeath were forced into a change of free-taker, and Allan Devine provided two quick points but Tipperary were relentless. Ronan Maher got in on the scoring as the lead rose to 2-18 to 0-10. Morris showed glimpses of his brilliance and he flashed over points in the 48th and 52nd minutes.

The game was already well over and it gave Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy the chance to bring on players with the experience of Noel McGrath. McNicholas and Devine scored back-to-back points but Westmeath were turning their attentions on the relegation play-off while Tipperary move towards a clash with Liam Cahill’s Waterford.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-14 (0-9f, 0-1sl), Jake Morris 1-3, Cian Darcy 1-1, Séamus Callanan 1-1, Ronan Maher 0-3, Alan Flynn 0-2, Michael Breen 0-2, Mark Kehoe 0-1.

Scorers for Westmeath: Killian Doyle 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Allan Devine 0-5 (0-5f), Derek McNicholas 0-2, Aonghus Clarke 0-1, Ciarán Doyle 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)
11. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

12. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Substitutes

24. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Barrett (44)
23. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Kehoe (48)
26. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for O’Brien (48)
19. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan) for O’Meara (56)
17. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens) for Kennedy (66)

Westmeath

1. Aaron McHugh (Raharney)

4. Adam Ennis (Delvin)
3. Tommy Doyle (Lough Lene Gaels)
2. Conor Shaw (Brownstown)

Related Reads

23.02.20 Hogan the Waterford hero after scoring last-minute winner against Galway
23.02.20 Dublin's Coláiste Eoin celebrate first Leinster senior hurling title with defeat of St Kieran's
22.02.20 13 yellows and 3 reds as O'Connor brothers lead Wexford to late win over Dublin

5. Aaron Craig (St Anne’s, Wexford)
6. Aonghus Clarke (Castletown Geoghegan)
7. Liam Varley (Castletown Geoghegan)

12. Robbie Greville (Raharney)
8. Cormac Boyle (Raharney)

10. Joey Boyle (Raharney)
11. Derek McNicholas (Lough Lene Gaels)
23. Josh Coll (Delvin)

27. Killian Doyle (Raharney)
14. Allan Devine (Castlepollard)
13. Niall Mitchell (Clonkill)

Substitutes

15. Ciarán Doyle (Raharney) for Coll (23)
16. Brian McHugh (Raharney) for Aaron McHugh (35)
26. Darragh Clinton (Delvin) for J Boyle (48)
30. Darragh Egerton (Clonkill) for Ennis (58)
24. John McCarthy (Castlepollard) for Mitchell (62).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie