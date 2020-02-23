0-14 for Forde as Tipperary shoot 3-27 in victory over 14-man Westmeath

Tipperary 3-27

Westmeath 0-16

Daragh Small reports from Semple Stadium

JASON FORDE SCORED 0-14 as reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary stayed in the hunt for the knockout stages of the hurling league today with victory over a Westmeath team that finished with 14 men.

Jason Forde in action against Westmaeth's Aonghus Clarke

This Division 1 Group A game was refixed from Nenagh to Semple Stadium in Thurles, and the hosts coped better in the wide expanses.

Tipperary didn’t have to go through the gears in the first half and they still held a comfortable, 2-14 to 0-7, advantage at the interval. Cian Darcy and Jake Morris were the goal-scorers.

Westmeath had Killian Doyle sent-off shortly after half-time and Tipperary went through motions from thereon with Séamus Callanan scoring a late goal. But this wasn’t a great preparation for tougher tests to come.

Killian Doyle was a late inclusion in the Westmeath starting 15 and he scored a couple of points to keep them alive in the game early on. Jason Forde popped over two frees in the opening four minutes but Westmeath were level when Derek McNicholas scored a fine effort down the left wing.

Mark Kehoe and Doyle exchanged points but then Tipperary flexed their muscles and there was no stopping them between the 11th and 19th minutes. Unfortunately for the visitors Tipperary’s domination stemmed from a mistake by Westmeath goalkeeper Aaron McHugh. He was forced into a mishit clearance by the Séamus Callanan, who was starting his first game this year, and when Darcy claimed possession he had the easiest of finishes.

Seamus Callanan in action for Tipperary against Westmeath

Tipperary had scored three points in a row prior to that 16th minute strike, and another brilliant shot from Michael Breen yielded a 1-7 to 0-3 lead.

Killian Doyle hit back but it was only a momentary reprieve, Forde and Alan Flynn combined for two points each before the killer score from Morris. Darcy burst through, looking to finish off his second goal and when Conor Shaw got in the hook, Morris flicked the ball to the net.

Doyle scored his fourth point but Westmeath were trailing 2-11 to 0-5 with six minutes of normal time remaining in the first half and Forde’s stunning sideline cut was the perfect way to round off the scoring before the break with Tipperary leading 2-14 to 0-7.

Westmeath's Killian Doyle leaves the pitch after being sent-off. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Forde piled on the pressure again on the restart, he brought his tally to double figures from a free, and then disaster struck for Westmeath. Killian Doyle scored a free in the 39th minute but moments he was awarded a straight red card for a collision with Seán O’Brien, where the Raharney forward ended up with a broken hurl.

Westmeath were forced into a change of free-taker, and Allan Devine provided two quick points but Tipperary were relentless. Ronan Maher got in on the scoring as the lead rose to 2-18 to 0-10. Morris showed glimpses of his brilliance and he flashed over points in the 48th and 52nd minutes.

The game was already well over and it gave Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy the chance to bring on players with the experience of Noel McGrath. McNicholas and Devine scored back-to-back points but Westmeath were turning their attentions on the relegation play-off while Tipperary move towards a clash with Liam Cahill’s Waterford.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-14 (0-9f, 0-1sl), Jake Morris 1-3, Cian Darcy 1-1, Séamus Callanan 1-1, Ronan Maher 0-3, Alan Flynn 0-2, Michael Breen 0-2, Mark Kehoe 0-1.

Scorers for Westmeath: Killian Doyle 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Allan Devine 0-5 (0-5f), Derek McNicholas 0-2, Aonghus Clarke 0-1, Ciarán Doyle 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)

11. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

12. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Substitutes

24. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Barrett (44)

23. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Kehoe (48)

26. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for O’Brien (48)

19. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan) for O’Meara (56)

17. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens) for Kennedy (66)

Westmeath

1. Aaron McHugh (Raharney)

4. Adam Ennis (Delvin)

3. Tommy Doyle (Lough Lene Gaels)

2. Conor Shaw (Brownstown)

5. Aaron Craig (St Anne’s, Wexford)

6. Aonghus Clarke (Castletown Geoghegan)

7. Liam Varley (Castletown Geoghegan)

12. Robbie Greville (Raharney)

8. Cormac Boyle (Raharney)

10. Joey Boyle (Raharney)

11. Derek McNicholas (Lough Lene Gaels)

23. Josh Coll (Delvin)

27. Killian Doyle (Raharney)

14. Allan Devine (Castlepollard)

13. Niall Mitchell (Clonkill)

Substitutes

15. Ciarán Doyle (Raharney) for Coll (23)

16. Brian McHugh (Raharney) for Aaron McHugh (35)

26. Darragh Clinton (Delvin) for J Boyle (48)

30. Darragh Egerton (Clonkill) for Ennis (58)

24. John McCarthy (Castlepollard) for Mitchell (62).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).