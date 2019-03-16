This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kildare hold off Tipp charge to stay in promotion hunt

The Lilywhites needed stoppage time points after two Premier goals in the final 10 minutes.

By Robert Cribbin Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 7:02 PM
14 minutes ago 475 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4546902

Kildare 1-11
Tipperary 2-7

Kildare held off a Tipperary comeback to take a one-point victory in Division 2 of the National Football League at Newbridge this afternoon.

Kildare looked to be cruising to victory when they led by eight points at half-time thanks to a well taken Fergal Conway goal but despite Tipperary only scoring one point from play until the 55th minute, the Premier County came bouncing back.

Fergal Conway File photo: Fergal Conway, who netted for Kildare today. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Goals in the 60th and 70th minutes from Dan O’Meara and Liam Boland brought Tipp level but Kildare found another gear with stoppage time points from Neil Flynn and Adam Tyrrell getting them over the line.

The result means Kildare are still in the hunt for a place in the top two but Tipperary are still unsure of safety ahead of the final weekend. Kildare did look bright in the early stages when they kicked two points in the opening four minutes with a Neil Flynn free getting things rolling before Tommy Moolick kicked a lovely effort from play off the outside of his right foot.

Tipperary got on the board in the 9th minute with a Liam McGrath free but it was a rare attack as Kildare dominated the ball for the vast majority of the half.

Kildare eventually broke a barren scoring period with a Kevin Feely score from play and Neil Flynn then kicked two quickfire points to leave Kildare with a four-point lead. Tipperary responded with a point from Liam Casey but it was Kildare who ended the half the better as they hit 1-2 on the trot.

Tipperary were bringing a lot of bodies back but after great patience Kildare eventually broke the line to get a goal with Peter Kelly playing a ball behind the Tipperary defence and Fergal Conway latched onto it to place a shot past Evan Comerford.

That gave Kildare a rather comfortable 1-5 to 0-2 lead and they kicked two further points with both Feely and Jimmy Hyland on target to give Cian O’Neill’s men an eight point advantage at the interval.

Chris Healy was making his first appearance of the year for Kildare after being club tied with Two Mile House and he kicked a lovely score from near the sideline in the opening play of the half before it was quickly cancelled out by a free from Conor Sweeney.

Neil Flynn then pushed the lead back out to nine points with a good point from out wide after selling his man an audacious dummy to work space for himself.

Sweeney quickly hit back with a free and Tipp then got a bit of momentum going with Sweeney kicking his third free of the half and the Premier County got even more inspiration when sub Liam Boland rattled a shot int the top corner in the 60 th minute after Michael Quinlivan had originally saw a shot parried by Mark Donnellan.

The visitors got their second goal in the 70 th minute to get back within a point when Dan O’Meara forced a shot past Mark Donnellan after Kevin Feely had earlier given away possession.

The teams were then level with a Brian Fox score in the last minute. To their credit though Kildare dug extremely deep to get the desired result with Adam Tyrrell kicking a monstrous point from distance before Neil Flynn added a 45.

Liam Boland scored a point in response with the last kick of the game but Kildare survived to rubberstamp a crucial victory.

Scorers for Kildare: Neil Flynn 0-5 (0-2fs, 0-1 45), Fergal Conway 1-0, Kevin Feely 0-2, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Chris Healy 0-1, Jimmy Hyland 0-1, Adam Tyrrell 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Liam Boland 1-1, Conor Sweeney 0-3 (0-3fs), Dan O’Meara 1-0, Liam McGrath 0-1 (0-1f), Brian Fox 0-1, Liam Casey 0-1.

Kildare:

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. David Hyland (Athy)
3.Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)
4. Mark Hyland (Athy)

5. Cian O’Donoghue (Clane)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
14. Chris Healy (Two Mile House)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
11. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Subs:

19. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield) for Cribbin 47
23. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge) for Healy 56
20. Fionn Dowling (Suncroft) for Brophy 57
22. James Murray (Moorefield) for O’Donoghue 64
21. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield) for Conway 68

Tipperary:

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore Castleiney)
4. Emmet Moloney (Drom and Inch)

19. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)
6. Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)
9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

18. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
11. Liam McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
12. Brian Fox, (Eire Og Annacarty- Donohill)
13.Phillip Austin (Borrisokane)
14.Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
15. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs:

23. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Austin 50
26. Liam Boland for Casey 58
22.Paudie Feehan (Killenaule) for J.Feehan 61
10.Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan) for Moloney 64

Ref: Noel Mooney

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Robert Cribbin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'A mistake leaving the roof open,' says Gatland as he celebrates Grand Slam
    'A mistake leaving the roof open,' says Gatland as he celebrates Grand Slam
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    Penaud punishes Italy as France survive late onslaught
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Bale on target as Zidane's second coming starts with victory
    Bale on target as Zidane's second coming starts with victory
    Late Hernandez double dents Huddersfield's survival hopes
    Cluxton and McCaffrey drop out as Dublin name team to face Tyrone
    IRELAND
    As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    36 players and lots of lessons: Schmidt gets wider look at Ireland in Six Nations
    Ireland look to blow the roof off Wales' Grand Slam party in Cardiff
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Koscielny makes veiled dig at Wenger's approach as Arsenal become 'more intelligent' under Emery
    Koscielny makes veiled dig at Wenger's approach as Arsenal become 'more intelligent' under Emery
    'I find it strange' - Germany boss bristles at questions about axed Bayern Munich trio
    As he turns 30, a look at Theo Walcott's weird and disappointing career

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie