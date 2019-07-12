Tipp recall Barrett and O'Meara from injury while Laois stay unchanged for Croke Park showdown

TIPPERARY HAVE MADE four changes to the side that will take on Laois in their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final in Croke Park on Sunday [throw-in, 4pm].
Star duo Cathal Barrett and Niall O’Meara return to the starting team after recovering from injury.
Ger Browne comes into start at midfield as Michael Breen drops to the bench, while Alan Flynn is named to line out at corner-back.
Meanwhile, Laois boss Eddie Brennan has named an unchanged side for the showdown with the Premier County following their incredible win over Dublin last weekend.
The winners will progress to the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday, 28 July where they will take on Wexford.
Tipperary team (v Laois)
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
13. Jason Forde – Silvermines
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch
15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Subs:
16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
17. Michael Breen – Ballina
18. Robert Byrne – Portroe
19. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
20. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
21. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
22. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
23. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
24. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
25. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
26. Seán O’Brien – Newport
Laois
1. Enda Rowland (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix)
2. Lee Cleere (Clough-Ballacolla)
3. Matthew Phelan (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)
4. Joe Phelan (Camross)
5. Jack Kelly (Rathdowney Errill)
6. Ryan Mullaney (Castletown)
7. Pádraig Delaney (The Harps)
8. John Lennon (Rosenallis)
9. Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill)
10. Aaron Dunphy ((Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)
11. Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill)
12. Éanna Lyons (Ballyfin)
13. Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla)
14. Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill)
15. Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill)
