Tipperary LGFA need 'more co-operation from our sisters in camogie' amid latest dual debacle

IN THE MIDST of a dual fixture clash for the Thurles Sarsfields camogie and ladies football teams, Tipperary Ladies Football have stated that they are “always open to putting in place a structure to avoid clashes.”

The statement from Tipperary LGFA Chairman Mr Lar Roche comes in response to one issued by Sarsfields, highlighting an “extremely unfair” clash which sees eight dual players line out in two games in four hours on Sunday.

The camogie side face Kilruane McDonaghs in the intermediate championship semi-final at 2pm, while the footballers are contesting their own intermediate final at 6pm.

The football decider was originally fixed for 3pm but according to the Thurles outfit, “the only accommodation the county board could make was to move the game to 6pm instead.”

They added: “Despite both county boards highlighting the plight of the dual players at inter-county level, most recently where Tipp dual star Orla O’Dwyer had to choose between camogie and football All-Ireland semi-finals, the situation has been deemed unavoidable and the fixture stands.”

While voicing their unhappiness, the club reluctantly accept the situation at hand and will fulfill both fixtures.

In a statement to The42, Mr Roche underlines that the ladies football county board are “restricted by time constraints enforced outside their control,” though they are “always open to dialogue to find workable solutions so that girls do not have to make a choice between different codes.”

He added: “‘We feel at times that Tipperary Ladies Football are always the ones expected to move.

“We have said it already this year there needs to be more co-operation from our sisters in camogie so our girls have an equal playing field when participating in amateur sports.”

The Tipperary LGFA statement in full:

