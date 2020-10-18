BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Sunday 18 October 2020
Tipperary progress, Antrim hurlers back in Division 1 and Clare name team for Munster opener

Here’s some of the day’s main hurling talking points.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 8:04 PM
39 minutes ago 1,783 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5237153
The Gaelic Grounds hosted today's game between Tipperary and Kerry.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Gaelic Grounds hosted today's game between Tipperary and Kerry.
The Gaelic Grounds hosted today's game between Tipperary and Kerry.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TIPPERARY ADVANCED TO the Munster minor hurling semi-finals today while Antrim seniors capped their return to competing in Division 1 of the league.

Antrim saw off Kerry to win 2-23 to 2-20 in the Division 2A hurling league final in Tullamore. Conal Cunning was their scoring star with 0-11 while Conor McCann and James McNaughton both netted.

It was 1-12 to 1-11 in favour of Antrim at the break and they held on for success despite Kerry star Shane Conway scoring 1-14 while Mikey Boyle scored the other goal for the Kingdom.

There was also glory in the lower-tier hurling league finals today for Down and Sligo.

The Gaelic Grounds was the venue for Tipperary’s Munster minor quarter-final with Kerry where they ran out 0-32 to 0-9 victors, in a game where they were in front 0-14 to 0-7 at the break.

Peter McGarry, Stephen Ferncombe and Tony Cahill struck 0-16 between them for the Premier while Ronan Walsh was top scorer for Kerry with 0-6. Tipperary will now face Waterford in the semi-final on Friday 30 October in Páirc Uí Rinn while Cork take on Limerick in the other last four clash on the same night.

Meanwhile Clare have named their team for tomorrow night’s Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling quarter-final with Tipperary. Defensive pair Paddy Donnellan and Darragh Lohan along with the attacking trio of Cian Galvin, Shane Meehan and Mark Rodgers are players selected who have recently been brought into the Clare senior setup.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium for that one is 7.30pm.

Results

Munster MHC quarter-final

  • Tipperary 0-32 Kerry 0-9

Division 2A hurling league final

  • Antrim 2-23 Kerry 2-20

Division 2B hurling league final

  • Down 2-16 Derry 0-17

Division 3B hurling league final

  • Sligo 3-17 Leitrim 2-16

Clare

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

2. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)
3. Adam Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)
4. Jathan McMahon (Clonlara)

5. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens)
6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)
7. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

8. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)
9. Gearoid Cahill (Corofin)

10. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)
11. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)
12. William Halpin (Tulla)

13. Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin)
14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)
15. Shane Meehan (Banner)

