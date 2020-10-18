Tipperary progress, Antrim hurlers back in Division 1 and Clare name team for Munster opener

TIPPERARY ADVANCED TO the Munster minor hurling semi-finals today while Antrim seniors capped their return to competing in Division 1 of the league.

Antrim saw off Kerry to win 2-23 to 2-20 in the Division 2A hurling league final in Tullamore. Conal Cunning was their scoring star with 0-11 while Conor McCann and James McNaughton both netted.

It was 1-12 to 1-11 in favour of Antrim at the break and they held on for success despite Kerry star Shane Conway scoring 1-14 while Mikey Boyle scored the other goal for the Kingdom.

There was also glory in the lower-tier hurling league finals today for Down and Sligo.

The Gaelic Grounds was the venue for Tipperary’s Munster minor quarter-final with Kerry where they ran out 0-32 to 0-9 victors, in a game where they were in front 0-14 to 0-7 at the break.

Peter McGarry, Stephen Ferncombe and Tony Cahill struck 0-16 between them for the Premier while Ronan Walsh was top scorer for Kerry with 0-6. Tipperary will now face Waterford in the semi-final on Friday 30 October in Páirc Uí Rinn while Cork take on Limerick in the other last four clash on the same night.

Meanwhile Clare have named their team for tomorrow night’s Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling quarter-final with Tipperary. Defensive pair Paddy Donnellan and Darragh Lohan along with the attacking trio of Cian Galvin, Shane Meehan and Mark Rodgers are players selected who have recently been brought into the Clare senior setup.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium for that one is 7.30pm.

Results

Munster MHC quarter-final

Tipperary 0-32 Kerry 0-9

Division 2A hurling league final

Antrim 2-23 Kerry 2-20

Division 2B hurling league final

Down 2-16 Derry 0-17

Division 3B hurling league final

Sligo 3-17 Leitrim 2-16

Clare U20 Hurling team to play Tipperary tomorrow evening in Semple Stadium pic.twitter.com/1pbSLIB5S6 — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) October 18, 2020

Clare

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

2. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

3. Adam Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

4. Jathan McMahon (Clonlara)

5. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens)

6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)

7. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

8. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)

9. Gearoid Cahill (Corofin)

10. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

11. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)

12. William Halpin (Tulla)

13. Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin)

14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

15. Shane Meehan (Banner)

