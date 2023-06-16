Injured stars return as Tipperary hurlers and Kerry footballers show their hand

JASON FORDE AND Craig Morgan have both been named to start in Tipperary’s preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final against Offaly this weekend after their return from injury.

Forde returns to the fold after suffering a hamstring injury in his side’s Munster round-robin clash with Cork, while Morgan slots in at corner-back after recovering from a knee injury he suffered on club duty last year.

Jake Morris also comes back in at corner-forward after missing Tipperary’s defeat to Waterford in their final Munster series outing due to injury.

Tipperary will travel to O’Connor Park on Saturday afternoon to battle it out with Offaly for a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Kerry footballers have also named the team that will face Louth in the final round of the All-Ireland SFC group stage, with Mike Breen making his first championship start of the year for Kerry.

Breen has played for the Kingdom just three times in 2023 due to injury, and comes in for Gavin White who has not been named in the matchday squad. Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Ronan Buckley are back in amongst the substitutes while Killian Spillane is still out through injury.

Evan Comerford and Jack McCaffrey have both returned to the Dublin squad for their meeting with Louth in. The pair are named among the substitutes while Eoin Murchan comes in to start at corner-back.

Tipperary XV v Offaly

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) 7. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) 9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, captain)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 12. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch), 15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Team Announcement: Kerry vs Louth - All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, Group 1, Round 3



Team Announcement: Kerry vs Louth - All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, Group 1, Round 3

Kerry XV v Louth

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa – captain), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin Senior Football panel to face Sligo in Round 3 of the All-Ireland SFC on Sunday in Cavan 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/NzuQ5eSqgW — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 16, 2023

Dublin XV v Sligo

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. Sean McMahon (Raheny), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny), 11. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett/ER), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

