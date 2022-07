Action from the Tipperary and Offaly game.

Tipperary 1-17

Offaly 1-16

TIPPERARY CLAIMED A dramatic All-Ireland minor hurling final win as Paddy McCormack’s late goal broke Offaly hearts in Nowlan Park today.

Tipperary trailed by six points in the 52nd minute and had been reduced to 14 men, but they mounted an incredible comeback to reel Offaly in.

