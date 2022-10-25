Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tipperary All-Ireland winner appointed new Dublin senior camogie manager

Mullinahone’s Paul Kelly takes the managerial reins.

53 minutes ago 1,454 Views 0 Comments
Tipperary's Paul Kelly in action in 2002.
Image: INPHO

TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND senior hurling winner Paul Kelly has been appointed the new Dublin senior camogie manager.

Kelly fills the vacancy created by the departure of Limerick’s Adrian O’Sullivan who was previously in charge.

The Mullinahone native won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal in 2001 while in action for Tipperary, while he claimed Alll-Star awards for his performances in 2002 and 2005.

At management level he has been in charge of senior hurling and ladies  football teams in Mullinahone.

Joining him in his management team are Gerry McQuaid and Micky McCullagh.

McQuaid coached Wexford to All-Ireland senior camogie titles in 2010, 2011 and 2012. McCullagh has worked with Joe Fortune for the Ballyboden St-Enda’s hurlers, Mattie Kenny for the Dublin hurlers and Angela Downey for the Kilkenny camogie team.

“Dublin Camogie are delighted to announce Paul Kelly as our new senior camogie manager,” said Dublin camogie chairman Karl O’Brien.

“Paul and his management team come to Dublin with a wealth of experience having played and managed at top level. We wish Paul, his management team and players the very best for the upcoming season.”

