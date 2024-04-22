Tipperary senior hurling draw made again after original declared 'null and void'

THE TIPPERARY SENIOR hurling championship draw took place tonight for the 2024 season, at the second attempt after last week’s original one was declared ‘null and void’.

Another draw was required after an error was made drawing the second seed teams. The Tipperary counfy board acknowledged the mistake was genuine, but deemed another draw was necessary.

That took place tonight with reigning champions Kiladangan set to face Clonoulty-Rossmore, Templederry Kenyons and JK Brackens in Group 4. Last year’s beaten finalists Thurles Sarsfields will face Roscrea, Mullinahone and Moycarkey-Borris in Group 2.

There is an eye-catching quartet in Group 1 with recent champions Kilruane MacDonaghs and Borris-Ileigh, set to take on Toomevara and Drom & Inch.

The remaining group sees Loughmore-Castleiney, Holycross Ballycahill, Lorrha-Dorrha and Nenagh Éire Óg all paired together.

2024 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Groups

The statement on Saturday from Tipperary GAA explained the chain of events that resulted in a second draw.

“Tipperary GAA County Board and Tipperary GAA Competitions Control Committee wish to acknowledge that during the course of the draw for the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship which took place on Thursday April 18th 2024, an error was made when drawing the second seed teams.

“While the error was genuine, it was not rectified satisfactorily at the time. Therefore, the Competitions Control Committee of Tipperary GAA has ruled that the draw is now deemed null and void.

“A new draw for the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Groups will now take place this Monday evening, April 22nd at 8.30pm.

“Tipperary GAA apologise unreservedly to all those affected by this mistake.”