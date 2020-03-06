This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bubbles is back as Tipp make five changes for trip to play Galway

The forward hasn’t played since picking up an injury against Cork in early February.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 6 Mar 2020, 9:24 PM
By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 6 Mar 2020, 9:24 PM
https://the42.ie/5036777
Tipperary's John O'Dwyer.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tipperary's John O'Dwyer.
Tipperary's John O'Dwyer.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LIAM SHEEDY HAS made five changes to the Tipperary team that beat Waterford in Thurles last weekend for Sunday’s trip to play Galway in Pearse Sadium, including a return for All-Star forward John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer.

In the full-back line there’s a debut for Kilsheelan-Kilcash man Paul Maher. Maher comes in at corner-back for Cathal Barret, who was one of three players sent-off during the Waterford game.

Alongside Maher, Barry Heffernan moves into full-back with Alan Flynn continuing at left-corner back.

Séamus Kennedy is named in the half-back line alongside Padraic Maher and Ronan Maher, while there’s a first league start of the season for Ger Browne, who comes into the team at midfield to partner Noel McGrath. 

Jason Forde, John McGrath and Dillon Quirke all keep their places and line-out in the half-forward line, while O’Dwyer and Cian Darcy come in to start alongside full-forward and captain, Seamus Callanan. 

O’Dwyer returns to the Tipperary team for the first time since being stretchered off in a neck brace during the defeat to Cork at the start of February.

A draw on Sunday would be enough for All-Ireland champions Tipperary to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
3. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
4. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

5. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

10. Jason Forde – Silvermines
11. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

13. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch
15. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Subs

16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
17. Michael Breen – Ballina
18. Robert Byrne – Portroe
19. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
20. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
21. Paul Flynn – Kiladangan
22. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
23. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
24. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs
25. Seán O’Brien – Newport
26. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill

