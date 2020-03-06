Bubbles is back as Tipp make five changes for trip to play Galway

LIAM SHEEDY HAS made five changes to the Tipperary team that beat Waterford in Thurles last weekend for Sunday’s trip to play Galway in Pearse Sadium, including a return for All-Star forward John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer.

In the full-back line there’s a debut for Kilsheelan-Kilcash man Paul Maher. Maher comes in at corner-back for Cathal Barret, who was one of three players sent-off during the Waterford game.

Alongside Maher, Barry Heffernan moves into full-back with Alan Flynn continuing at left-corner back.

Séamus Kennedy is named in the half-back line alongside Padraic Maher and Ronan Maher, while there’s a first league start of the season for Ger Browne, who comes into the team at midfield to partner Noel McGrath.

Jason Forde, John McGrath and Dillon Quirke all keep their places and line-out in the half-forward line, while O’Dwyer and Cian Darcy come in to start alongside full-forward and captain, Seamus Callanan.

O’Dwyer returns to the Tipperary team for the first time since being stretchered off in a neck brace during the defeat to Cork at the start of February.

A draw on Sunday would be enough for All-Ireland champions Tipperary to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

3. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

4. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

5. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

10. Jason Forde – Silvermines

11. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

13. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch

15. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Subs

16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

17. Michael Breen – Ballina

18. Robert Byrne – Portroe

19. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

20. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

21. Paul Flynn – Kiladangan

22. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

23. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

24. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs

25. Seán O’Brien – Newport

26. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill

